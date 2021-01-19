Soccer Roundup — Sherman girls, Denison boys suffer shutout losses

Herald Democrat

WICHITA FALLS — The Sherman Lady Bearcats ended non-district play with a 3-0 loss against Wichita Falls at Memorial Stadium.

Sherman (2-4-2) will begin District 10-5A play at Prosper Rock Hill on Friday night.

Wichita Falls improved to 2-1-1 on the season.

Boys

Non-district

Anna 2, Denison 0

ANNA — The Denison Yellow Jackets closed out the non-district portion of its schedule with a shutout loss against Anna.

The Coyotes notched a goal in each half — Sam Murengezi scored with six minutes remaining in the first half and then Diego Banda scored four minutes into the second half.

Denison (4-5) starts District 10-5A play at Wylie East on Friday night.