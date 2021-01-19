Girls Basketball Roundup — Whitesboro, Gunter clinch playoff spots

Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO — Olivia Hildebrand scored 14 points as the second-place Whitesboro Lady Bearcats clinched a playoff spot with a 42-18 victory over Callisburg in District 10-3A action.

It is the first playoff berth for Whitesboro (14-7, 9-1) since 2018.

Libby Langford added 12 points and Allison Muntz chipped in eight points for the Lady Bearcats, who play at third-place Paradise on Friday night.

Sasha Barletta scored 14 points for Callisburg (1-15, 0-10).

S&S 56, Boyd 36

In Boyd, Kaci Swindall scored 13 points as S&S defeated Boyd in District 10-3A action.

Brenna Howard added 12 points, Katelynn Swindall chipped in six points and Baylee Hix totaled five points for S&S (8-14, 4-6), which moved to a half-game behind Pilot Point for fourth place.

The Lady Rams play at Pilot Point on Friday night.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 42, Aubrey 27

In Aubrey, Bailey Henderson scored 11 points as fourth-place Van Alstyne defeated third-place Aubrey in district play.

Kelsie Adams added 10 points and Kylie Allen chipped in nine points for Van Alstyne (12-6, 6-3), which can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at home against Anna on Friday night.

June Chatterley scored 10 points for Aubrey (12-6, 6-3).

District 11-3A

Gunter 58, Bells 39

In Bells, Sarah Putnicki scored 20 points as first-place Gunter earned a playoff spot with a victory against third-place Bells.

Alyssa Tarpley added 15 points and Blakely Esnard chipped in 10 points for Gunter (17-5, 9-0), which hosts Bonham on Friday night.

Cheznie Hale scored 20 points and Hannah Bondarenko chipped in six points for Bells, which travels to Blue Ridge on Friday.

District 13-2A

Collinsville 67, Chico 50

In Chico, Katie Johnson hit five three-pointers and finished with 21 points as Collinsville defeated Chico in district play.

Madison Ashton and Addisyn McDonnell each scored 17 points for Collinsville (8-11, 3-5), which moved a half-game behind Lindsay for fourth place.

The Lady Pirates will host second-place Alvord on Friday night.

Chico (2-9, 0-8) travels to Tioga on Friday.

Muenster 85, Tioga 8

In Muenster, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a district loss against first-place Muenster.

Tioga (3-18, 1-6) will host Chico on Friday night.

Muenster (21-0, 8-0) clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 64, Wolfe City 44

In Wolfe City, Taylor Brown scored 18 points as district co-leader Tom Bean defeated Wolfe City in 14-2A action.

Megan Warren and Emma Lowing each finished with 13 points and Kaitlyn Lind chipped in 12 points for Tom Bean (15-4, 7-1), which will clinch a playoff spot with a victory at home against fourth-place Honey Grove on Friday night.

Ava Steele scored 14 points for Wolfe City (13-6, 3-5), which dropped to fifth-place with the loss.