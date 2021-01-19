Boys Basketball Roundup — VA rolls past Aubrey; S&S slips by Boyd

Herald Democrat

VAN ALSTYNE — Nathan Henley scored 20 points as Van Alstyne beat Aubrey, 83-52, in District 9-4A action.

The second-place Panthers (11-8, 6-1) stayed a half-game behind Melissa and can clinch a playoff spot with a win at third-place Anna on Friday night.

Carson Brown finished with 18 points, Kade Ramer chipped in 13 points, Blake Skipworth added 11 points and Blake Hyatt totaled nine points for Van Alstyne.

Carter May scored 24 points to lead fifth-place Aubrey (7-9, 2-5).

District 10-3A

S&S 25, Boyd 23

In Boyd, the Rams came away with a district victory against Boyd.

S&S (4-12, 2-5) will play at Whitesboro on Wednesday in a 10-3A makeup contest before playing at Pilot Point on Friday night.

Boyd (4-13, 1-6) plays at Valley View on Friday.

Callisburg 47, Whitesboro 42

In Whitesboro, Torran Naglestad scored 17 points during third-place Whitesboro's loss to first-place Callisburg in district action.

Mac Harper added seven points and four steals, Major Ledbetter totaled six points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists and Jake Hermes grabbed 11 rebounds for Whitesboro (8-9, 4-3), which hosts S&S on Wednesday in a 10-3A makeup game before playing at Paradise on Friday night.

The Bearcats are tied with Pilot Point and Paradise in third place.

Callisburg (20-0, 8-0) hosts second-place Ponder on Friday.

District 11-3A

Bells 54, Gunter 41

In Bells, Tanner Carter scored 15 points as Bells defeated Gunter in district action.

Bo Baker added 11 points for Bells (12-5, 5-2), which moved into a tie with Whitewright for second place.

The Panthers travel to Blue Ridge on Friday.

Kenny Burkholder had 24 points, six rebounds and three steals, Kaiden Pines chipped in nine points and four rebounds and Cole Lemons added eight points, six rebounds and three steals for Gunter (3-17, 1-6), which hosts Bonham on Friday night.

Howe 45, Whitewright 41

In Howe, the Bulldogs came away with a district victory over Whitewright.

Howe (6-5, 4-3), which is now tied with Blue Ridge for fourth place, had its game against Pottsboro on Friday postponed. The Bulldogs will travel to Bonham on Tuesday night.

Jeremiah Camarillo and Xavier Cox-Dunlap each scored nine points and Reilly Evans chipped in seven points for Whitewright (12-5, 5-2), which dropped from a first-place tie with Pottsboro to a second-place tie with Bells.

The Tigers host Leonard on Friday night.

District 13-2A

Collinsville 47, Chico 28

In Collinsville, Carter Scott had 17 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals as Collinsville defeated Chico in district action.

Luis Hernandez added 13 points, six assists and six steals, Grayson Ward chipped in six points, six assists and four steals and Jace Crisp grabbed nine rebounds for Collinsville (6-10, 3-3), which is tied with Alvord and Era for third place.

The Pirates play at Alvord on Friday night.

Chico (1-17, 0-6) will host Tioga on Friday.

District 14-2A

Wolfe City 62, Tom Bean 41

In Wolfe City, fourth-place Tom Bean suffered a district loss against third-place Wolfe City.

Tom Bean (7-7, 2-4) will host Honey Grove, which is the team tied with the Tomcats in fourth place, on Friday night.

Wolfe City (8-8, 4-2) plays at Celeste on Friday.