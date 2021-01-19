AC's Longaker earns SCAC Player of the Week honor

Herald Democrat

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Austin College senior forward Ally Longaker has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week, the league office has announced.

Longaker led the 'Roos to a 2-0 start while averaging a double-double against the University of Dallas. She averaged 15.5 points and 10 rebounds while adding 3.5 blocks and two assists over last weekend. She also shot 63.6% from the field.

Longaker scored 15 points and pulled down 12 boards in the season-opener and then followed that up with 16 points and eight rebounds.