Both Sherman-Denison basketball games postponed

The Sherman-Denison basketball games — both boys and girls — scheduled for Tuesday night at the old Bearcat Gymnasium have been postponed.

Initially, only the boys game was called off due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Sherman program, but then later on Monday the match-up for the girls was postponed as well.

The Sherman boys game on Friday at home against Lovejoy had already been postponed because of COVID-19 reasons by the Leopards and was rescheduled to February 4 while the girls were going to play.

Now both SHS squads are sidelined until Jan. 27, having their home game against The Colony next Tuesday also postponed, with their first action back scheduled to be at Wylie East on Jan. 29.

The makeup games against Denison and The Colony will be determined at a later date, as will the Sherman girls' contest against Lovejoy.

The Bearcats are the third boys program in District 10-5A to be currently sidelined due to COVID-19. The Colony is also on pause, along with Lovejoy.

Both Denison teams will now have a week off before hosting McKinney North on Friday night. The girls played a makeup game against The Colony on Monday while the boys were supposed to play Lovejoy this past Saturday in a district makeup game before the Leopards were shut down.