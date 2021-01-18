Lady Yellow Jackets rally past The Colony

Herald Democrat

THE COLONY — Faith Shaw scored 12 points and the Denison Yellow Jackets rallied for a 41-39 victory against The Colony in a District 10-5A makeup contest.

Alyssa Rhodes added 10 points and Jada Mathews chipped in six points for Denison (5-13, 2-6), which outscored The Colony (5-12, 3-6) 19-8 over the final quarter-and-a-half and survived a three-pointer at the buzzer to earn the victory.

Denison will host McKinney North on Friday night after their game against Sherman on Tuesday night was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Sherman program.

Aaliyah Brown had 13 points for The Colony.