Soccer Roundup — Yellow Jackets go 3-0 at their tournament

The Denison Yellow Jackets closed out their Varsity Soccer Showcase sponsored by Get Roofed Texas with a 3-0 record after beating Texas High, 2-0, at Munson Stadium.

Anthony Cruz scored in the first half off an assist by Yadiel Sauceda, Matthew Rangel scored in the second half from Ruben Delarosa and Kanyon Ives made two saves to earn the shutout for Denison (4-4), which has surpassed already its win total from last season.

The Jackets will travel to Anna on Monday to close out non-district play before starting 10-5A action at Wylie East on Friday.

On the middle day of tourney action, Denison had a 3-2 victory against Melissa with all of the goals coming in the second half. Sauceda scored and had two assists while Cruz and Asher Wagner had the other goals and Logan Voight chipped in an assist.

The Jackets opened the tournament with a 2-0 victory against Farmersville. Ives earned the shutout while Cruz scored in the first half off an assist from Esau Martinez and Rangel scored in the second off with an assist coming from Ervey Sanchez.

Anna 3, Sherman 1

The Sherman Bearcats closed out the Denison Tournament with a loss against Anna.

Sherman (1-4) is off until hosting Prosper Rock Hill in the District 10-5A opener on Friday night.

On the middle day of the tournament, the Bearcats suffered a 4-1 loss against Lake Dallas.

Sherman opened the tournament with a 2-1 loss against Dallas HSAA.

Girls

Denison Tournament

Melissa 4, Denison 2

The Lady Yellow Jackets ended their their Varsity Soccer Showcase sponsored by Get Roofed Texas with a loss against Melissa but ended with a 2-1 record after their final match against Lake Dallas was cancelled.

Before suffering the defeat, Denison (3-5) had a 2-1 victory over Burkburnett.

Denison had opened the tourney with a 5-0 victory against Arlington Seguin.

The Lady Jackets are off until hosting Wylie East in the District 10-5A opener on Friday night.

Princeton Tournament

Dallas HSAA 3, Sherman 1

In Princeton, Riley Tillotson scored the lone goal for the Lady Bearcats in a loss to Dallas HSAA to finish the Princeton Tournament.

Emma Ford assisted on the goal for Sherman (2-3-2), which ends non-district play at Wichita Falls on Tuesday night.

On the middle day of the tournament, the Lady Bearcats came away with a 0-0 tie against Anna.

Sherman started tournament play with a 0-0 tie against Sulphur Springs.