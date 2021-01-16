Girls Basketball Roundup — Whitewright beats Pottsboro to tie for 2nd in 11-3A

Herald Democrat

WHITEWRIGHT — Kayanna Cox scored 23 points as Whitewright defeated Pottsboro, 64-48, in District 11-3A action and moved into a tie with the Lady Cardinals in second place.

Ashton Long and Katy Long each finished with 12 points and Natalie Alexander added 11 points for Whitewright (15-2, 6-2), which plays at Howe on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro (16-3, 6-2) plays at Leonard on Tuesday.

Gunter 65, Blue Ridge 36

In Gunter, Alyssa Tarpley scored 20 points as first-place Gunter topped Blue Ridge in 11-3A action.

Sarah Putnicki chipped in 13 points, Blakely Esnard added eight points and Rhyan Pogue totaled seven points for Gunter (15-5, 7-0), which hosts Howe on Monday in a district makeup game before playing at Bells on Tuesday night.

Amanda Apley scored 12 points to lead Blue Ridge (8-10, 1-6).

Bells 71, Bonham 20

In Bells, Gabby Smith scored 28 points as the fourth-place Lady Panthers defeated Bonham in 11-3A action.

Kayton Arnold had 11 points and seven rebounds, Bailee Dorris totaled 10 points and seven steals and Jaiden Tocquigny and Cheznie Hale each finished with nine points for Bells (10-8, 4-3), which hosts Gunter on Tuesday night.

Leonard 72, Howe 68

In Howe, Sierra Copeland had 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists during the Lady Bulldogs' loss against Leonard in 11-3A action.

Landry Sanders and Katie Grogan each scored 11 points, Trinity Williams chipped in 10 points and Kendall Griffin totaled eight points for Howe (4-6, 1-4), which has a district makeup game at Gunter on Monday before hosting Whitewright on Tuesday.

Raven Fox scored 19 points and Tara Wilkerson chipped in 18 points for fifth-place Leonard (10-6, 4-4), which is a half-game behind Bells.

District 10-5A

McKinney North 59, Sherman 29

In McKinney, Ally Baker scored nine points during Sherman’s loss against second-place McKinney North in district play.

Destiny Briscoe and Jaliyah Guess chipped in six points apiece for Sherman (4-10, 2-7), which will host rival Denison on Tuesday night.

Kaleyn Hamilton scored 19 points for McKinney North (15-4, 8-1).

Lovejoy 50, Denison 34

In Denison, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a loss against Lovejoy in a district makeup contest.

Denison (4-13, 1-6) will play at rival Sherman on Tuesday night.

Denison also had a 64-37 loss against Princeton in 10-5A action. Faith Shaw had 15 points, Alyssa Rhodes chipped in six points and Ashley Brown and Camryn Nixon added five points apiece.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 42, Pilot Point 36

In Pilot Point, Olivia Hildebrand hit five three-pointers and finished with 18 points as second-place Whitesboro defeated fourth-place Pilot Point in district action.

Libby Langford added 11 points and Jessica Hamon chipped in six points for Whitesboro (13-7, 8-1), which can clinch a playoff spot with a win at home against Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Addison Hite scored 18 points to lead Pilot Point (6-11, 4-4).

Ponder 73, S&S 24

In Sadler, Dakota Billmeier scored nine points during S&S’ loss to first-place Ponder in district action.

S&S (7-14, 3-6) plays at Boyd on Tuesday night.

Ponder (19-3, 9-0) clinched a playoff spot with the win.

District 13-2A

Muenster 98, Collinsville 15

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates suffered a loss against first-place Muenster in district action.

Collinsville (7-11, 2-5) will travel to Chico on Tuesday night.

Muenster (20-0, 7-0), which clinched a playoff spot with the win, hosts Tioga on Tuesday.

Non-district

Texoma Christian 57, McKinney Christian 26

In Sherman, T’a nne Boyd scored 22 points as Texoma Christian defeated McKinney Christian in non-district action.

Shelbi Hayes added 16 points, McKenzie Poe chipped in seven points and Anzley Poe totaled five points for Texoma Christian (8-2), which has the TAPPS District 2-2A bye on Tuesday before playing at Weatherford Christian on Friday.