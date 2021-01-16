College Basketball Roundup — Buzzer-beater highlights Austin College's opening sweep

Herald Democrat

Michael Holland's buzzer-beater from 25 feet gave Austin College an 81-80 victory over the University of Dallas in the season-opener at Hughey Gym.

Austin College led for all but two seconds in the game, with Dallas going ahead with 2.7 seconds remaining on a pair of free throws. However, the 'Roos were able to advance the ball and Holland banked home the game-winner on his only three-point attempt of the game.

The senior forward finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. Kam Hogan paced the 'Roos with 21 points and added five rebounds and three assists, Tristan Dick added 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals, Jaylyn Cleamons finished with 13 points and five rebounds and Jake Patin chipped in 10 points as all five Austin College starters reached double digits.

Jai Love led all scorers with 28 for the University of Dallas and Letrell Toussaint added 19 points and 18 rebounds. Marcus Juarez had 12 points off the bench for the Crusaders.

Austin College and Dallas will meet again Saturday at 4 p.m. in Hughey Gym.

Women

Austin College 93, University of Dallas 73

The Roos fell behind by double digits late in the first quarter but then rallied for a comfortable victory over the University of Dallas in the season-opener at Hughey Gym.

Austin College used a 16-2 run late in the second quarter to take the lead for good and hold a 44-34 advantage at halftime.

Sarah Gwin led all scorers with 19 points, knocking down 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, and Ally Longaker scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to go with four assists and three blocks. Megan O'Neil came off the bench to add 15 points and Reagan Chiaverini totaled 12 points, eight boards and five assists. Kacie West finished with 11 points to give Austin College five players in double figures.

Raylee Minich led Dallas with 16 points off the bench and Alyssa Sullivan added 14 points.

Austin College and Dallas will take to the court once again on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Hughey Gym.