College Basketball Roundup — AC gets a sweep; Southeastern settles for a split

Herald Democrat

Ally Longaker finished with 16 points and eight rebounds as Austin College rolled to an 86-52 victory over the University of Dallas in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gym.

Megan O'Neil came off the bench to score 15 points, Kacie West added 11 points and Addison Walling chipped in 10 points three assists and three steals for Austin College (2-0, 2-0), which hosts Southwestern University on Friday night.

GAC

Southeastern 70, Southern Nazarene 61

DURANT, Okla. — Kamryn Cantwell led four double-digit scorers with 18 points and grabbed six rebounds as Southeastern Oklahoma State topped Southern Nazarene in Great American Conference Western Division play at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Briley Moon added 16 points and six rebounds, while Katie Branam finished with 11 points and five assists and Jordan Benson chipped in 10 points and six rebounds for Southeastern (3-2, 3-2), which hosts Southwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday night.

Men

SCAC

Austin College 78, University of Dallas 66

Kam Hogan scored 23 points as Austin College picked up a victory against the University of Dallas in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference action at Hughey Gym.

Jason Jones notched his first collegiate double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as the 'Roos took a 45-27 half-time lead

Hogan also added six rebounds, four assists and three steals, Tristan Dick chipped in 13 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals and Michael Holland totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds for Austin College (2-0, 2-0), which hosts Southwestern University on Friday night.

GAC

Southern Nazarene 68, Southeastern 60

DURANT, Okla. — Vadim Clanet drained five threes and finished with 18 points to go with seven rebounds but it was not enough for Southeastern Oklahoma State to avoid a loss to Southern Nazarene in Great American Conference Western Division play at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Adam Dworsky just missed out on a third-straight double-double as he put up 12 points and handed out a game-high nine rebounds for Southeastern (1-3, 1-3), which hosts Southwestern Oklahoma State on Thursday night.