Boys Basketball Roundup — S&S earns first district victory since 2017

Herald Democrat

VALLEY VIEW — Jake Reynolds scored 16 points as S&S beat Valley View, 55-43, in a District 10-3A makeup contest for its first district victory since 2017.

Daymon Orr added 13 points for S&S (3-12, 1-5), which plays at Boyd on Tuesday night and then at Whitesboro on Wednesday in another district makeup.

The Rams also had a 68-46 loss against second-place Ponder. Reynolds scored 17 points and Kevin Sanchez added 14 points.

Ponder (10-7, 5-2) remained a half-game ahead of Whitesboro and Pilot Point in the standings.

Whitesboro 45, Pilot Point 24

In Pilot Point, Major Ledbetter had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals during Whitesboro’s 10-3A win over Pilot Point.

Jake Hermes totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds and Mac Harper chipped in 11 points and six rebounds for Whitesboro (8-8, 4-2), which is now tied with Pilot Point (6-6, 4-2) for third place.

Whitesboro hosts first-place Callisburg on Friday night.

District 10-5A

McKinney North 67, Sherman 49

In McKinney, Kasai Burton scored 21 points during Sherman’s district loss against first-place McKinney North.

Jalarien Wilson added nine points and Elijah Chapman chipped in six points for fifth-place Sherman (8-10, 2-5), which hosts rival Denison on Tuesday night.

C.J. Wilson had 16 points to lead McKinney North (15-3, 6-1), which is a half-game in front of Rock Hill and Lovejoy.

Princeton 46, Denison 35

In Denison, the Yellow Jackets suffered a district loss against fifth-place Princeton.

Denison (1-10, 0-6) travels to rival Sherman on Tuesday night.

Princeton (4-10, 2-5) moved into a tie with Sherman in the standings.

District 11-3A

Whitewright 53, Pottsboro 38

In Whitewright, Xavier Cox-Dunlap scored 14 points as the Tigers moved into a first-place tie after a win over Pottsboro.

Kayden Carraway added 11 points, Reilly Evans and Caleb Kennemur chipped in seven points apiece and Xy’Rion Daniels totaled six points for Whitewright (12-4, 5-1), which travels to Howe on Tuesday.

Brett Nix scored 18 points, Titus Lyons chipped in six points and Jake Kubik added five points for Pottsboro (14-3, 5-1), which plays at Leonard on Tuesday.

Bells 61, Bonham 56, OT

In Bells, Bo Baker scored 17 points and the third-place Panthers outlasted Bonham in overtime during district play.

Tanner Carter added 15 points, Cooper Smith chipped in 13 points and Keaton High finished with 12 points for Bells (11-3, 4-2), which hosts Gunter on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge 58, Gunter 34

In Gunter, Kenny Burkholder had 24 points, seven rebounds and three steals during Gunter’s loss to Blue Ridge in district action.

Brady Harris added four points and eight rebounds for Gunter (3-16, 1-5), which plays at Bells on Tuesday.

Blue Ridge (13-6, 3-3) remained tied with Howe in fourth place.

Howe 44, Leonard 39

In Howe, the Bulldogs picked up a victory against Leonard in district play and moved into a tie for fourth place in the standings.

Howe (5-5, 3-3) will host district co-leader Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Leonard (3-10, 1-5) is tied with Gunter for sixth place.

District 13-2A

Muenster 44, Collinsville 34

In Muenster, Luis Hernandez scored 15 points during the Pirates’ district loss against second-place Muenster.

Carter Scott added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Collinsville (5-10, 2-3), which hosts Chico on Tuesday night.

Andrew Flaming scored 15 points to lead Muenster (5-5, 4-1), which travels to Tioga on Tuesday.

Non-district

Texoma Christian 57, Red River Rattlers 40

In Sherman, Kason Williams scored 19 points as Texoma Christian defeated the Red River Rattlers in a non-district contest.

Thomas Barnett also finished with 19 points and Carson Russell chipped in nine points for Texoma Christian (8-2), which has the TAPPS District 2-2A bye on Tuesday before playing at Weatherford Christian on Friday night.