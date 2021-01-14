Branam’s career-high lifts Storm past Northwestern Oklahoma State

Herald Democrat

ALVA, Okla. — Katie Branam had a career-high 22 points, leading four double-digit scorers as Southeastern Oklahoma State earned 75-64 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference Western Division action.

Branam was 7-of-11 from the floor and added a 7-of-8 performance at the free-throw line. She also hauled in a team-best seven rebounds to go with three assists.

Briley Moon scored 14 points while Jordan Benson added 13 points and Haiden Williams rounded out the double-figure scoring with 12 points.

Aimee Alverson handed out a game-high five assists and collected four steals for Southeastern (2-2, 2-2), which hosts Southern Nazarene at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.