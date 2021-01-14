Boys Basketball Roundup — Denison, S&S lose district makeup games

Herald Democrat

Caleb Heavner scored 24 points for Denison but the Yellow Jackets came up short against Prosper Rock Hill, 76-62, in a District 10-5A makeup game at Denison.

Asa Osbourn added 14 points and Keleon Vaughn finished with 13 points for Denison (1-9, 0-5), which hosts Princeton on Friday before hosting Lovejoy in another makeup contest on Saturday.

Anthony Williams scored 29 points to lead Prosper Rock Hill (11-3, 5-1), which is tied with McKinney North in first place.

District 10-3A

Paradise 48, S&S 39

In Sadler, Jake Reynolds scored 11 points during S&S’ loss against Paradise in a District 10-3A makeup contest.

Daymon Orr also finished with 11 points for S&S (2-11, 0-4), which hosts Ponder on Friday night.

Paradise (5-11, 2-3) travels to Boyd on Friday.