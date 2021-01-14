Herald Democrat

Austin College women's hoops picked to win the SCAC

After winning the first Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament title in program history last spring, the Austin College women’s basketball team has been picked to finish first in the preseason voting by SCAC coaches.

The ‘Roos edged out Trinity for the top spot, receiving 61 points to 60 for the Tigers, and got five first-place votes compared to four for Trinity.

Colorado College was third in the voting and Schreiner rounded out the top five.

Austin College brings back four starters from a squad that went 23-5 and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in more than two decades.

Kacie West, Addison Walling, Reagan Chiaverini and Ally Longaker have each earned All-SCAC recognition during their careers. West was a first-team All-Conference pick with a team-best 13.3 points per game while Chiaverini chipped in 10.9 points and 6.5 rebounds and Longaker averaged 9.7 points and seven rebounds.

Austin College opens the season by hosting the University of Dallas at 5 p.m. on Friday in Hughey Gym.