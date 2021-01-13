Storm baseball picked 9th in GAC preseason poll

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State baseball enters the season picked to finish ninth in the Great American Conference preseason poll.

The Savage Storm picked up 46 points in the poll, finishing just behind Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma Baptist is the preseason favorite, in front of Southern Arkansas and Harding. Arkansas-Monticello was fourth, followed by Southwestern Oklahoma State, Arkansas Tech and Henderson State.

Ouachita Baptist checked in 10th with East Central and Southern Nazarene rounding out the poll.

Southeastern is coming off the COVID-shortened 2020 season with a 12-11 record and a 4-8 mark in GAC play.

The Storm returns its top hitter in Colton Buckner, who hit .385 with four homers and 18 RBI in 23 games, and its top two starters. Jacob Potter was 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA and Davis Jenks had a pair of wins with a 4.39 ERA.

Southeastern opens the season on February 5 when it hosts East Central with a single game at 2 p.m to start a weekend series.