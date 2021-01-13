AC men's hoops picked eighth in SCAC preseason poll

Herald Democrat

Austin College men's basketball picked eighth in SCAC preseason poll

The Austin College men's basketball team has been picked eighth in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference preseason poll, following a season in which the 'Roos went 14-12 and advanced to the conference tournament.

The 'Roos will be led this season by seniors Michael Holland, who was a first-team all-SCAC pick averaging 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists and Kam Hogan, who averaged 7.7 points per game a year ago.

Leading the preseason voting was the University of St. Thomas, followed by Texas Lutheran and Centenary. The 'Roos open the season by hosting the University of Dallas, which tied for fourth with Trinity, at 8 p.m. on Friday.