Storm softball picked fifth in the GAC preseason poll

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State softball will head into the season ranked fifth in the Great American Conference preseason poll.

The Savage Storm picked up 79 points in the poll, finishing behind Harding in fourth and just ahead of Oklahoma Baptist in sixth.

Southern Arkansas is the preseason favorite, followed by Arkansas Tech and Southern Nazarene.

Henderson State checks in seventh with Arkansas-Monticello in eighth and Southwestern Oklahoma State ninth.

East Central is 10th while Ouachita Baptist and Northwestern Oklahoma State rounding out the rankings.

Southeastern is coming off the COVID-shortened season with a 15-9 record and a 7-5 mark in GAC play.

The team returns its top hitter from a season ago in Kady Fryrear, who hit .424 with four homers and 19 RBI, and she is joined by Gracie Ore, who hit .389.

Southeastern opens the season on February 6 with a double-header at Texas Woman’s beginning at 1 p.m.