Austin College announces no fans allowed for upcoming seasons

Herald Democrat

The Austin College athletic department announced that as it kicks off several sports this weekend, COVID-19 protocols will not allow fans to attend the games.

The men's and women's basketball teams host the University of Dallas on Friday and Saturday while the men's and women's swimming and diving teams head to Colorado College and all 18 varsity sports are currently scheduled to be in action this spring.

As part of the competition, the decision was made to limit in-person presence to approved, official gameday personnel, officials, coaches, and athletes only.

No spectators will be allowed until further notice and all Austin College athletic facilities — indoor and outdoor venues — will be closed on dates of home competitions.

The athletic department is planning on livestreaming team sporting events at no charge, including baseball, basketball, football, soccer, and volleyball, on collegetvticket.com with softball games via Facebook Live. Streaming times and availability can be found at acroos.com.