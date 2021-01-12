Girls Basketball Roundup — Gunter beats Whitewright in 11-3A showdown

Herald Democrat

GUNTER — Alyssa Tarpley scored 21 points as first-place Gunter held off Whitewright, 58-52, in District 11-3A action.

Sarah Putnicki finished with 20 points and Blake Esnard chipped in five points for Gunter (14-5, 6-0), which hosts Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Kayanna Cox scored 21 points, Natalie Alexander chipped in 12 points and Emily Barnhurst chipped in six points for Whitewright (14-2, 5-2), which dropped out of a second-place tie with Pottsboro following the loss. Whitewright will host Pottsboro on Friday.

Pottsboro 55, Blue Ridge 36

In Blue Ridge, the second-place Lady Cardinals earned a victory over the Lady Tigers in 11-3A play.

Pottsboro (16-2, 6-1) travels to third-place Whitewright on Friday night.

Blue Ridge (8-9, 1-5) plays at first-place Gunter on Friday.

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 46, Sherman 33

In Sherman, Destiny Briscoe scored 11 points during sixth-place Sherman’s district loss against fourth-place Prosper Rock Hill.

Jayla Jones added eight points for Sherman (4-9, 2-6), which plays at second-place McKinney North on Friday night.

Prosper Rock Hill (10-10, 4-4) remained a half-game in front of The Colony in the battle for the district’s final playoff berth.

District 9-4A

Sanger 50, Van Alstyne 43

In Van Alstyne, Lanie Thorpe scored 13 points during fourth-place Van Alstyne’s district loss against co-leader Sanger.

Bailey Henderson added 11 points and Kelsie Adams chipped in nine points for Van Alstyne (11-6, 5-3), which has the district on Friday night. The Lady Panthers will travel to Aubrey on Tuesday and can clinch a playoff spot with a win.

Lexi Martin scored 16 points for Sanger (13-5, 6-1), which is tied with Melissa atop the standings.

District 13-2A

Collinsville 56, Tioga 39

In Collinsville, Katie Johnson scored 17 points as the Lady Pirates broke a fifth-place tie with Tioga after beating the Lady Bulldogs in district play.

Addisyn McDonnell chipped in 13 points for Collinsville (7-10, 2-4), which starts the second half of district play by hosting first-place Muenster on Friday night.

Tioga (3-17, 1-5) has the district bye on Friday before playing at Muenster on Tuesday night.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 66, Sam Rayburn 42

In Tom Bean, Taylor Brown scored 15 points as the first-place Lady Tomcats defeated third-place Sam Rayburn in district action.

Emma Lowing added 14 points, Emmy Pennell chipped in 13 points and Kaitlyn Lind totaled 10 points for Tom Bean (14-3, 6-0), which hosts second-place Bland on Friday night.

Madison Braley scored 13 points for Sam Rayburn (10-2, 4-2).

TAPPS District 2-2A

Texoma Christian 35, Fort Worth Covenant Classical 16

In Sherman, McKenzie Poe scored 10 points during Texoma Christian’s district win over Fort Worth Covenant Classical at TCS.

T’a nne Boyd added nine points and Kylee Ryeczyk chipped in seven points for Texoma Christian (7-2, 2-0), which will host McKinney Christian for a non-district contest on Friday night.

It was the district-opener for Covenant Classical (3-5, 0-1).