College Basketball Roundup — Dworsky's career night powers Southeastern to rivalry win

Herald Democrat

DURANT, Okla. — Adam Dworsky put together a career-high scoring night and flirted with a triple-double as Southeastern Oklahoma State held off rival East Central for an 87-83 victory in Great American Conference Western Division play at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Dworsky had 38 points on 13-of-25 shooting from the field which included six threes. He nearly became the first Storm player in 25 years to record a triple double, finishing with 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Vadim Clanet recorded his first career double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to go with five assists and Markeith Williams added 13 points for Southeastern (1-2, 1-2), which hosts Southern Nazarene at 4 p.m. on Saturday after its match-up at Northwestern Oklahoma State was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Women

East Central 73, Southeastern Oklahoma State 47

DURANT, Okla. — Turnovers proved costly for Southeastern Oklahoma State in a loss to rival East Central in Great American Conference Western Division action at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

East Central turned 20 miscues into a 31-2 margin in points off turnovers for the game.

Jordan Benson scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and Katie Branam added a 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Benson handed out a team-best four assists while Haiden Williams hauled in six rebounds to lead the Storm and Branam was right behind with five for Southeastern (1-2, 1-2), which plays at Northwestern Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.