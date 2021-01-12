Boys Basketball Roundup — Van Alstyne cruises; Bells tops Howe

Herald Democrat

SANGER — J.J. Boling hit five three-pointers and finished with 28 points as Van Alstyne moved into a tie for first place after an 82-39 victory against Sanger in District 9-4A action.

Nathan Henley added 14 points, Blake Hyatt scored nine points and Blake Skipworth and Carson Brown each totaled eight points for Van Alstyne (10-8, 5-1), which has the district bye on Friday before hosting Aubrey on Tuesday night.

The Panthers and Melissa start the second half tied atop the standings, a game in front of Anna.

Aidan Kearney scored 13 points for Sanger (3-12, 0-6).

District 10-5A

Prosper Rock Hill 61, Sherman 53

In Sherman, the Bearcats suffered a district loss against second-place Prosper Rock Hill.

Sherman (8-9, 2-4), which sits in fifth place, closes out the first half of district play with a trip to first-place McKinney North on Friday night.

Prosper Rock Hill (10-3, 4-1) remained tied with Lovejoy for second in the standings.

Wylie East 91, Denison 56

In Wylie, Trey Rhodes scored 11 points during Denison’s loss against Wylie East in district play.

Keleon Vaughn added eight points, Caleb Heavner chipped in seven points and Jadarian Price totaled six points for Denison (1-8, 0-4), which hosts Princeton on Friday night.

Darren Quickley scored 21 points to lead Wylie East (6-13, 2-4).

District 11-3A

Bells 59, Howe 47

In Bells, Tanner Carter scored 19 points as the third-place Panthers defeated fourth-place Howe in district action.

Cooper Smith added 13 points and Keaton High finished with 11 points for Bells (10-3, 3-2), which will host Bonham on Friday night.

Howe (4-5, 2-3), which dropped into a tie with Blue Ridge and Bonham, hosts Leonard on Friday night.

Whitewright 44, Gunter 41

In Gunter, Xavier Cox-Dunlap scored 19 points as second-place Whitewright slipped past Gunter in district action.

Aaron Pitt added 14 points and Reilly Evans chipped in five points for Whitewright (11-4, 4-1), which hosts first-place Pottsboro on Friday night.

Gunter (3-15, 1-4) will host Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Pottsboro 62, Blue Ridge 29

In Blue Ridge, Brett Nix scored 23 points as Pottsboro remained undefeated in district play with a victory over Blue Ridge.

Aidan Cannon also finished with 23 points and Jake Kubik chipped in five points for Pottsboro (14-2, 5-0), which travels to second-place Whitewright on Friday night.

Lucas Jenkins scored 10 points for Blue Ridge (12-6, 2-3), which is tied with Howe and Bonham in fourth place.

District 13-2A

Collinsville 50, Tioga 35

In Tioga, Carter Scott scored 14 points as Collinsville defeated the Bulldogs in district action.

Luis Hernandez added 11 points, Nathen Bocanegra chipped in eight points and Jace Crisp totaled six points for Collinsville (5-9, 2-2), which moved into a third-place tie with Alvord.

The Pirates play at second-place Muenster on Friday night.

Logan Westbrook scored nine points while Devon English and Evan Mayes each finished with eight points for Tioga (6-12, 2-3), which has the district bye on Friday before hosting Muenster on Tuesday night.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 59, Sam Rayburn 27

In Tom Bean, Bryce Clark had 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals as the Tomcats defeated Sam Rayburn in district action.

Lucas Fitzgerald scored 11 points, C.J. Richter chipped in nine points and six rebounds and Caleb Higgs totaled seven points for Tom Bean (7-5, 2-2), which moved into a third-place tie with Wolfe City.

The Tomcats will host district co-leader Bland on Friday night.

TAPPS District 2-2A

Texoma Christian 71, Fort Worth Covenant Classical 68

In Sherman, Thomas Barnett scored 32 points as Texoma Christian edged Fort Worth Covenant Classical in district action at TCS.

Kason Williams made five three-pointers and finished with 26 points and Bryce Ryeczyk chipped in nine points for Texoma Christian (7-2, 2-0), which hosts Red River in a non-district contest on Friday night.

It was the district-opener for Covenant Classical (8-7, 0-1).