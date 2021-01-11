Soccer Roundup — Denison teams lose double-header at Melissa

Herald Democrat

MELISSA — After holding a half-time lead, the Denison Yellow Jackets were unable to hold off Melissa's comeback attempt as the Cardinals earned a 3-1 victory in non-district action.

Anthony Cruz gave Denison (1-4) the 1-0 advantage at the break but Melissa (2-1) got a pair of goals by Eli Schaeffer, the last assisted by Jordy Vazquez, around a Octavio Barbosa's goal in the second half.

Denison will host its tournament starting on Thursday against Farmersville at 4 p.m.

Girls

Non-district

MELISSA — The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets were unable to stop the Melissa Lady Cardinals from pulling away for a 6-0 victory in non-district action.

Lucy Hurst had four goals for Melissa (2-1), including three in the second half. She and Kylie Kroese gave the Lady Cardinals a 2-0 half-time advantage and Reu-Niya Chatman capped the scoring.

Denison (1-4) will host its tournament starting on Thursday against Seguin at 6 p.m.