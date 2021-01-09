Soccer Roundup — Lady Jackets, Lady Bearcats end tourneys with wins

Herald Democrat

GARLAND — The Denison Lady Yellow Jackets earned their first victory of the season with a 1-0 win over Garland to close out the Garland Tournament over the weekend.

Denison (1-3) will open its tournament with a match against Seguin at 6 p.m. on Thursday night.

On the middle day of the tournament, Denison suffered a 6-0 defeat against Little Elm.

The Lady Jackets opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss against Cedar Hill.

Mansfield Timberview Tournament

Sherman 2, Waxahachie Life 0

In Mansfield, Brandy Moran assisted on both goals as Sherman ended the Mansfield Timberview Tournament with a shutout victory over Waxahachie Life.

Abigail Escobedo and Carmen Ramirez had the goals while Marigol Lopez earned the shutout for the Lady Bearcats (2-2), who will compete in the Princeton Tournament starting on Thursday.

Sherman also had a 1-0 defeat against Birdville on the middle day of tourney action.

The Lady Bearcats opened the tournament with a 2-0 loss against Weatherford.