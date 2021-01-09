College Basketball Roundup — Storm squads drop games at SWOSU

Herald Democrat

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State put four players in double figures, led by a career-high 26 points from Bobby Johnson, but it was not enough in a 93-85 loss at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference Western Division play.

The loss drops the Savage Storm to 0-2 to start the year and in Great American Conference Western Division play heading into a rivalry Monday matchup with East Central at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Adam Dworsky finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while Vadim Clanet added 11 points and RJ Weeks chipped in 10 points for the Storm (0-2, 0-2), who host rival East Central on Monday night in the home opener at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Women

Southwestern Oklahoma State 101, Southeastern Oklahoma State 64

WEATHERFORD, Okla. — Carries Johnson led Southeastern Oklahoma State with 13 points but the Storm came away with a loss against Southwestern Oklahoma State in Great American Conference Western Division action.

Haiden Williams was the only other player in double figures at 10 points while Jordan Benson and Aimee Alverson added nine points each.

Benson also finished with three assists. Katie Branam and Maddie Martin hauled in a team high seven rebounds apiece for the Storm (1-1, 1-1), who host rival East Central on Monday night in the home opener at Bloomer Sullivan Arena.