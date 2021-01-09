Boys Basketball Roundup — Sherman beats Princeton in 10-5A action; VA almost scores 100 points

Herald Democrat

PRINCETON — Kasai Burton had 18 points, four assists, four rebounds and four steals as Sherman defeated Princeton, 55-44, in District 10-5A action.

Jalarien Wilson added 13 points, six rebounds and six steals, Vontrelle Sanders totaled 11 points, three rebounds and two blocks and Elijah Chapman finished with seven points and four rebounds for Sherman (8-8, 2-3), which hosts Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

Devin Brumfield scored 14 points to lead Princeton (3-9, 1-4).

The Colony 85, Denison 51

In The Colony, the Yellow Jackets suffered a district loss against first-place The Colony.

Denison (1-6, 0-2) will play at McKinney North in a district makeup game on Saturday afternoon.

Elijah Williams scored 18 points for The Colony (7-8, 4-1).

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 99, Gainesville 65

In Van Alstyne, J.J. Boling scored 21 points and led six Panthers in double-figures as Van Alstyne defeated Gainesville in district action.

Blake Skipworth had 17 points, Carson Brown added 14 points, Nathan Henley and Tom Fowler chipped in 12 points apiece and Blake Hyatt totaled 11 points for the second-place Panthers (9-8, 4-1), who are a half-game behind Melissa and a half-game in front of Celina in the standings.

Van Alstyne plays at Sanger on Tuesday night.

Paul Lawson scored 37 points to lead Gainesville (6-10, 1-4).

District 10-3A

Ponder 52, Whitesboro 42

In Whitesboro, Torran Naglestad scored 15 points during Whitesboro’s district loss against Ponder.

Major Ledbetter added 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks and Jake Hermes chipped in five points and four rebounds for Whitesboro (7-8, 3-2), which fell into a third-place tie with Ponder (8-7, 3-2).

The Bearcats will host S&S on Tuesday night.

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 52, Bells 46

In Pottsboro, Aidan Cannon scored 24 points as the first-place Cardinals came away with a victory against Bells in district action.

Brett Nix added 13 points while Jake Kubik finished with nine points for Pottsboro (13-2, 4-0), which travels to Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Tanner Carter scored 19 points while Ben Burleson and Cooper Smith chipped in seven points apiece for Bells (9-3, 2-2), which fell into a three-way tie for third place with Howe and Blue Ridge.

The Panthers host Howe on Tuesday night.

Whitewright 58, Bonham 48

In Whitewright, Aaron Pitt scored 17 points as the Tigers gained sole possession of second place with a victory over Bonham.

Kayden Carraway added 14 points, Reilly Evans chipped in 10 points, Xavier Cox-Dunlap totaled eight points and Caleb Kennemur finished with six points for Whitewright (10-4, 3-1), which plays at Gunter on Tuesday night.

Bonham (11-3, 1-3) faces Leonard on Tuesday.

Howe 54, Blue Ridge 42

In Howe, the Bulldogs earned a district victory against Blue Ridge.

Howe (4-4, 2-2) moved into a tie with Bells and Blue Ridge (11-5, 2-2) in third place.

The Bulldogs will travel to Bells on Tuesday night while Blue Ridge hosts Pottsboro.

District 13-2A

Era 54, Tioga 31

In Era, Logan Westbrook scored 12 points during Tioga’s district loss to Era.

Evan Mayes added 10 points and Elijah Deleon chipped in six points for Tioga (6-11, 2-2), which hosts Collinsville on Tuesday night.

District 14-2A

Trenton 40, Tom Bean 37

In Trenton, Tom Bean suffered a district loss against the Tigers.

Tom Bean (6-5, 1-2) will host Sam Rayburn on Tuesday night.