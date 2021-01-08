Girls Basketball Roundup — Tom Bean takes down Trenton; Pottsboro, Whitewright stay tied in 2nd

Herald Democrat

TRENTON — Taylor Brown finished with 19 points as first-place Tom Bean defeated Trenton, 68-20, in District 14-2A action.

Emma Lowing scored 12 points, Emmy Pennell added 10 points and Bri Yale chipped in nine points for Tom Bean (13-3, 5-0), which hosts second-place Sam Rayburn on Tuesday night.

Mariana Caro scored nine points to lead Trenton (3-8, 0-5).

District 10-5A

Princeton 60, Sherman 48

In Princeton, Destiny Briscoe scored 16 points during Sherman’s district loss against third-place Princeton.

Jayla Jones added 11 points, Abigail Khader chipped in eight points and Andre'sha Luper totaled seven points for Sherman (4-8, 2-5), which hosts Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

Makenna Walker scored 17 points for Princeton (16-2, 5-2).

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 67, Gainesville 16

In Gainesville, Van Alstyne maintained a share of third place after its victory against Gainesville in district play.

Van Alstyne (11-5, 5-2), which is tied with Aubrey in the standings, hosts district co-leader Sanger on Tuesday night.

Gainesville (0-14, 0-7) will be eliminated from the playoffs with its next loss.

District 10-3A

Ponder 56, Whitesboro 52

In Whitesboro, Allison Muntz scored 18 points for the Lady Bearcats but Whitesboro came up short in a battle with Ponder for sole possession of first place.

Jessica Hamon added 12 points while Olivia Hildebrand and Libby Langford chipped in eight points apiece for Whitesboro (10-7, 6-1), which had its nine-game win streak snapped.

The Lady Bearcats will host S&S on Tuesday night.

Karly Ivy scored 21 points for Ponder (17-3, 7-0).

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 37, Bells 32

In Pottsboro, Hadley Williams scored 17 points as second-place Pottsboro defeated fourth-place Bells in district action.

Hannah Fellinger added 12 points and Aly Malone chipped in five points for Pottsboro (15-2, 5-1), which travels to Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Cheznie Hale scored 10 points, Hannah Bondarenko added eight points and Mia Moore chipped in seven points for Bells (9-8, 3-3), which hosts Howe on Tuesday.

Whitewright 66, Bonham 17

In Whitewright, Kayanna Cox scored 14 points as second-place Whitewright beat Bonham in district action.

Ashton Long had 13 points, Natalie Alexander chipped in 12 points, Katy Long totaled 10 points and Gracie Robinson finished with eight points for Whitewright (14-1, 5-1), which plays at first-place Gunter on Tuesday night.

District 13-2A

Era 61, Tioga 41

In Tioga, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a district loss against third-place Era.

Tioga (3-16, 1-4), which is tied with Collinsville in fifth place, travels to Collinsville on Tuesday night.