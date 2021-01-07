College Basketball Roundup — Storm split in season-opener at Oklahoma Baptist

Herald Democrat

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State had four double-digit scorers in a 61-56 win over Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference Western Division action to open the season.

Jordan Benson led all scorers in the contest with 13 points, hitting 3-of-6 from beyond the arc while Grace Alverson added 11 points and Haiden Williams and Hailey Belvin chipped in 10 points apiece.

Benson and Aimee Alverson each handed out five assists while Aimee Alverson and Belvin each pulled down six rebounds for the Storm, who play at Southwestern Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Men

Oklahoma Baptist 73, Southeastern Oklahoma State 59

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State struggled on the glass and from beyond the arc in a loss at Oklahoma Baptist in Great American Conference Western Division action to kick off the season.

Kellen Manek finished with a team-high 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting while hauling in a team-best seven rebounds.

Bobby Johnson added 12 points while RJ Weeks finished with 11 points and Adam Dworsky finished with eight points and dished out four assists for the Storm, who play at Southwestern Oklahoma State at 4 p.m. on Saturday.