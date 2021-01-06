Girls Basketball Roundup — Whitesboro's win streak hits nine; VA tops Celina

Herald Democrat

BOYD — Libby Langford scored 16 points as district co-leader Whitesboro defeated Boyd, 55-17, in 10-3A play.

Zalenka Brannan added 11 points while Aniyah Shaw and Olivia Hildebrand each chipped in 10 points and for the Lady Bearcats (10-6, 6-0), who have won nine straight games.

Whitesboro will host Ponder on Friday with the winner gaining sole possession of first place.

Kylie Hays scored six points for Boyd (2-8, 0-5).

Paradise 27, S&S 26

In Sadler, Brenna Howard scored 12 points during S&S’ loss to Paradise in District 10-3A action.

S&S (6-11, 2-3) will play at Valley View on Friday night.

Paradise (8-7 4-2) strengthened its hold on third place.

District 10-5A

Wylie East 76, Sherman 38

In Sherman, Destiny Briscoe scored 11 points during Sherman’s loss against district co-leader Wylie East at Bearcat Stadium.

Jayla Jones added nine points for Sherman (4-5, 2-5), which remained tied in fourth place with Prosper Rock Hill and The Colony.

Sherman will travel to third-place Princeton on Friday night.

Wylie East (15-3, 6-0) is still alongside McKinney North atop the 10-5A standings.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 40, Celina 26

In Celina, Bailey Henderson scored 12 points as Van Alstyne defeated Celina in district action.

Kylie Allen added 10 points and Mireya Mullins for the Lady Panthers (10-5, 4-2), who moved into a third-place tie with Aubrey.

Van Alstyne will play at Gainesville on Friday night.

Alexis Frick for Celina (7-11, 2-4).

District 11-3A

Pottsboro 64, Bonham 15

In Bonham, Hannah Fellinger had 19 points, four rebounds and four steals as second-place Pottsboro defeated Bonham in district play.

Hadley Williams scored 16 points to go with three steals and Autumn Graley added 10 points and three assists for the Lady Cardinals (14-2, 4-1) who stayed tied with Whitewright in second.

Pottsboro will host Bells on Friday night.

Bonham dropped to 0-5 in district play.

District 13-2A

Era 60, Collinsville 44

In Era, the Lady Pirates suffered a district loss against third-place Era.

Collinsville (6-10, 1-4) has the district bye on Friday night before hosting Tioga on Tuesday.

Era (9-8, 3-1) moved to a half-game behind second-place Alvord.

Lindsay 53, Tioga 24

In Lindsay, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a district loss against fourth-place Lindsay.

Tioga (3-15, 1-3) will travel to Era on Friday night.

Allison Hedrick scores 20 points for Lindsay (4-6, 2-2).

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 61, Celeste 17

In Tom Bean, Emmy Pennell and Kaitlyn Lind each scored 18 points as the Lady Tomcats stayed unbeaten in district play with a win over Celeste.

Emma Lowing added eight points while Baylee Bean and Taylor Brown totaled five points for Tom Bean (12-3, 4-0), which travels to Trenton on Friday night.

Samara Buckley scored 13 points for Celeste (1-11, 0-5).

Non-district

Denton Calvary 45, Texoma Christian 28

In Denton, T’a nne Boyd scored 12 points during Texoma Christian’s loss against Denton Calvary to close out non-district play.

Kylee Ryeczyk added 10 points and McKenzie Poe chipped in four points for Texoma Christian (5-2), which opens TAPPS 2-2A play by hosting Muenster Sacred Heart on Friday night.