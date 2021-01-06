Boys Basketball Roundup — Collinsville cruises past Era; Pottsboro takes down Bonham

Herald Democrat

COLLINSVILLE — Carter Scott had 14 points and five rebounds as the Pirates defeated Era, 53-38, in District 13-2A action.

Luis Hernandez added 10 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals, Jace Crisp chipped in seven points and Thomas Mendell totaled six points and eight rebounds for Collinsville (4-9, 1-2), which has the district bye on Friday night before playing at Tioga on Tuesday.

Era (1-7, 0-2) plays at Tioga on Friday.

Lindsay 73, Tioga 35

In Tioga, Evan Mayes scored 15 points during the Bulldogs’ loss against Lindsay in a battle of District 13-2A unbeatens.

Tristan Vaughn added five points while Rylan Newman and Tanner Yant chipped in four points each for Tioga (6-10, 2-1), which hosts Era on Friday night.

Tyler Yancey scored 18 points to lead Lindsay (7-2, 3-0).

District 10-5A

Wylie East 68, Sherman 53

In Sherman, Kasai Burton scored 22 points during the Bearcats’ loss to Wylie East in district action at Bearcat Gymnasium.

Vontrelle Sanders added 11 points, Jalarien Wilson chipped in seven points and Dionte Agnew totaled five points for Sherman (7-8, 1-3), which travels to Princeton on Friday night.

Amari Griffin scored 17 points for Wylie East (5-12, 1-3).

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 55, Celina 51

In Van Alstyne, the Panthers handed Celina its first district loss.

Van Alstyne (8-8, 3-1) is now tied with Celina (12-6, 3-1) and Anna in second place, just a half-game behind Melissa.

The Panthers host Gainesville on Friday night.

District 11-3A

Gunter 45, Howe 32

In Gunter, Kenny Burkholder scored 23 points as the Tigers beat Howe in district action.

Cole Lemons added seven points and seven rebounds, Cade Dodson chipped in six points and Brady Harris grabbed eight rebounds for Gunter (3-13, 1-2), which plays at Leonard on Friday night.

Howe (3-4, 1-2) also had a 40-35 victory against Bonham in a district make-up contest. The Bulldogs host Blue Ridge on Friday.

Pottsboro 55, Bonham 42

In Bonham, Brett Nix scored 25 points as first-place Pottsboro defeated Bonham in district action.

Aidan Cannon chipped in 22 points and Jake Kubik totaled three points for the Cardinals (12-2, 3-0), who are the lone undefeated team in the standings.

Pottsboro hosts Bells on Friday night.

Jerry Arrey scored nine points to lead Bonham (11-2, 1-2), which plays at Whitewright on Friday.

District 14-2A

Celeste 53, Tom Bean 41

In Tom Bean, the Tomcats suffered a district loss against first-place Celeste.

Tom Bean (6-4, 1-1) will travel to Trenton on Friday night.

Celeste (9-3, 3-0) is a half-game in front of Bland for the top spot in the standings.

Non-district

Denton Calvary 62, Texoma Christian 45

In Denton, Thomas Barnett scored 19 points during Texoma Christian’s loss against Denton Calvary to close out non-district play.

Kason Williams added 13 points and Bryce Ryeczyk chipped in six points for Texoma Christian (5-2), which opens TAPPS 2-2A play by hosting Muenster Sacred Heart on Friday night.