Storm volleyball picked 5th in Western Division

DURANT, Okla. — As Southeastern Oklahoma State volleyball prepares for the adjusted spring season, the Great American Conference coaches have picked the Savage Storm to finish fifth in the Western Division according to the league's preseason poll released.

The Savage Storm collected eight points in the poll, finishing ahead of rival East Central.

Oklahoma Baptist was picked to win the Western Division with 24 points and four first-place votes, while Southwestern Oklahoma State was second with 18 points.

Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southern Nazarene were tied for third with 17 points each as well as a first-place vote apiece.

Southeastern opens the new season on Jan. 26 when it travels to Oklahoma Baptist and will open play at home on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. against Southern Nazarene. The Storm are coming off a 3-25 campaign with a 2-14 mark in GAC play.