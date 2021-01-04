Jackets open soccer season by blanking Farmersville

FARMERSVILLE — Josue Pavon scored twice in the second half as Denison opened its season with a 4-0 victory at Farmersville in non-district action.

John Dornstadter opened the scoring with an assist from Joseph Dornstadter and Denison held a 1-0 half-time lead.

Pavon scored twice after the break around a goal from Joseph Dornstadter.

Kanyon Ives and Ryan Jenkins combined on the shutout for the Jackets, who open the Garland Tournament against Lake Highlands at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.