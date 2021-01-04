Sherman boys soccer gets shut out by Waxahachie

The Bearcats could only manage just one shot as Sherman came up short in a 3-0 loss against Waxahachie in non-district action at Bearcat Stadium.

Waxahachie scored in the opening 10 minutes and then again with 10 minutes left in the first half for a 2-0 margin at the break. The final goal came with two minutes remaining.

"We played better towards the end of the first half but it was too late," Sherman head coach Chico Aleman said. "Second half we did play a lot better defensively."

Sherman (1-1) is off until competing in the Denison Tournament on Jan. 14.