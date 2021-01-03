Bearcats start soccer season by beating Denton at home

Victor Paulin assisted on a pair of goals and Sherman scored twice in the second half for a 3-1 victory against Denton in the season-opener at Bearcat Stadium.

Noel Martinez scored first from Paulin 12 minutes into the match and Denton tied it five minutes before half-time. Sherman took the lead for good when Paulin found Isai Guerrero with 13 minutes remaining.

Paxon Wecker knocked in a rebound off a free kick from Martinez with 6:13 left to close out the scoring.

The Bearcats will host Waxahachie at 3:30 p.m. on Monday