Sherman girls soccer opens with win over Hillcrest

DALLAS — Abigail Escobedo and Carmen Ramirez each had a goal and an assist as the Sherman Lady Bearcats opened their season with a 4-0 victory against Dallas Hillcrest.

Crystal Rodriguez and Valeria Guerrero joined Escobedo in scoring during the first half to build a 3-0 advantage at the break. Emma Ford had an assist and Marigol Lopez earned the shutout for Sherman, which plays in the Mansfield Timberview Tournament starting on Friday.