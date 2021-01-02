Basketball Roundup — Lady Jackets defeat Prosper Rock Hill; Sherman squads lose close ones

Herald Democrat

Jada Mathews hit six three-pointers for 18 points as Denison defeated Prosper Rock Hill, 58-43, in District 10-5A action at Denison.

Faith Shaw added 15 points, Jade Fry chipped in seven points and Ashley Brown and Alyssa Rhodes totaled six points apiece for the Lady Yellow Jackets (4-11, 1-4), who host Lovejoy on Tuesday night.

Prosper Rock Hill (8-9, 2-3) fell into a fourth-place tie with Sherman and The Colony.

The Colony 52, Sherman 44, OT

In The Colony, Brooke Fielder scored 11 points for the Lady Bearcats but The Colony outlasted Sherman in overtime of a District 10-5A contest.

Destiny Briscoe and Abigail Khader each added nine points for Sherman (4-6, 2-3), which is tied with Prosper Rock Hill and The Colony for fourth place.

The Lady Bearcats host Wylie East on Tuesday night.

Aariyah Cotton scored 17 points for The Colony (4-9, 2-3).

District 9-4A

Melissa 56, Van Alstyne 33

In Van Alstyne, Kylie Allen scored nine points during the Lady Panthers’ loss to Melissa in district play.

Bailey Henderson added eight points and Kaelyn Miller chipped in five points for Van Alstyne (9-5, 3-2), which dropped out of a first-place tie. The Lady Panthers travel to Celina on Tuesday night.

Wendy Clemmons scored 17 points and Jaydyn Bullard had 15 points for Melissa (13-4, 4-1), which remained tied in first with Sanger and Aubrey.

Non-district

Pottsboro 49, Paris North Lamar 27

In Pottsboro, the Lady Cardinals picked up a non-district victory against Paris North Lamar.

Pottsboro (13-2) will travel to Bonham for a District 11-3A match-up on Tuesday night.

Bland 59, Tioga 21

In Merit, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a non-district loss against Bland.

Tioga (3-13) will host Lindsay in District 13-2A action on Tuesday night.

Boys

District 10-5A

The Colony 72, Sherman 71, OT

In The Colony, Kasai Burton hit five three-pointers to finish with 29 points as Sherman came up just short in overtime in a district loss against The Colony.

Jalarien Wilson added 18 points and Vontrelle Sanders scored 12 points for Sherman (7-7, 1-2), which hosts Wylie East on Tuesday night.

The Colony (6-7, 3-0) joins Prosper Rock Hill as the only unbeatens left in the district standings.

District 10-3A

Callisburg 78, S&S 40

In Callisburg, Daymon Orr scored 16 points during S&S' district loss against first-place Callisburg.

Eli Mahan added nine points and five rebounds for S&S (2-10, 0-3), which will host Paradise on Tuesday night.

Landon Condiff scored 33 points for Callisburg (15-0, 3-0).

The Rams also had a 75-42 loss to Blue Ridge in non-district play. Orr scored 13 points, Colten Courville added 10 points and Dylan Ridenour and Jake Reynolds chipped in five points apiece.

Blue Ridge (10-4) will take on Leonard in 11-3A action on Tuesday night.

Non-district

Pottsboro 87, Farmersville 62

In Pottsboro, Aidan Cannon scored 27 points as the Cardinals defeated Farmersville in non-district action.

Brett Nix added 21 points, Jake Kubik chipped in 12 points and Titus Lyons finished with nine points for Pottsboro (11-2), which travels to Bonham in 11-3A play on Tuesday night.