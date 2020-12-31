Former Denison standout Nugent named Southland Player of Week

FRISCO — Former Denison standout and Stephen F. Austin sophomore guard Zya Nugent was named the Southland Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week for the first time in her career, the league announced.

Nugent pushed the Ladyjacks to an 8-2 record on the season with 23 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 100-61 home win against Texas Southern. She went 2-of-3 from beyond the arc and finished 9-of-12 overall from the field, improving her season field goal percentage to 51 percent.

Nugent is averaging a team-best 13.6 points and ranks second with 27 assists through 10 games.