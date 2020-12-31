Basketball Roundup — S&S girls top Pilot Point in 10-3A play; Pottsboro boys beat Muenster

Herald Democrat

PILOT POINT — Dakota Billmeier scored 10 points as S&S defeated Pilot Point, 49-38, in a District 10-3A make-up contest.

Brenna Howard added nine points and four rebounds, Suzanna Griffin chipped in eight points and eight rebounds and Kaci Swindall totaled seven points and four steals for S&S (6-10, 2-2), which plays at Callisburg on Friday.

Pilot Point (3-10, 1-3) hosts Boyd on Saturday.

District 13-2A

Tioga 37, Chico 36

In Chico, Tioga came away with its first district victory over the Lady Dragons in 13-2A play.

Tioga (3-12, 1-1) travels to Bland in non-district action on Saturday.

Non-district

Farmersville 95, Collinsville 44

In Farmersville, Collinsville suffered a non-district loss against the Lady Farmers.

Collinsville (6-9) returns to District 13-2A play at Era on Tuesday night.

Boys

District 13-2A

Lindsay 78, Collinsville 50

In Lindsay, Collinsville suffered a loss against the Knights in a district make-up contest.

Collinsville (2-9, 0-2) plays a non-district contest at Valley View on Saturday.

Lindsay (5-2, 1-0) will play another district make-up game at Era on Saturday.

Non-district

Pottsboro 51, Muenster 39

In Pottsboro, Brett Nix scored 16 points as the Cardinals earned their fifth straight victory with a non-district win over Muenster.

Aidan Cannon added 15 points and Titus Lyons and Jake Kubik chipped in six points each for Pottsboro (10-2), which will host Farmersville on Saturday morning.

Grant Hess scored 11 points for Muenster (2-4), which travels to Windthorst on Saturday.

Saint Jo 56, Tioga 43

In Saint Jo, Devon English scored 17 points as Tioga suffered a non-district loss against the Panthers.

Evan Mayes added 13 points and Tristan Vaughn chipped in eight points for Tioga (6-9), which returns to District 13-2A play when it hosts Lindsay on Tuesday night.