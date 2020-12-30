Basketball Roundup — Whitewright girls tie for 2nd in 11-3A; Bells boys suffer first loss

Herald Democrat

LEONARD — The Whitewright Lady Tigers moved into a three-way tie for second place after beating Leonard, 56-46, in a District 11-3A make-up contest.

Kayanna Cox scored 20 points to lead Whitewright (11-1, 3-1), which is tied with Bells and Pottsboro behind first-place Gunter. The Lady Tigers travel to Bells on Tuesday night.

Leonard (7-5, 1-3), which is tied with Howe and Blue Ridge in fifth place, plays at Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Non-district

Howe 62, Faith Family Academy 35

In Howe, Sierra Copeland had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as the Lady Bulldogs defeated Faith Family Academy in non-district action.

Kendall Griffin chipped in 12 points, Trinity Williams added 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, Teagan Stubblefield finished with 10 points and six rebounds and Landry Sanders totaled nine points and six rebounds for Howe (4-5), which returns to District 11-3A play at Gunter on Tuesday.

Whitesboro 43, Anna 33

In Whitesboro, Allison Muntz scored 10 points during the Lady Bearcats’ non-district victory against Anna.

Aniyah Shaw added nine points, Olivia Hildebrand chipped in eight points and Elly Harper totaled six points for Whitesboro (9-6), which has won eight straight games.

The Lady Bearcats play at Boyd in 10-3A play on Tuesday.

Jaqualah Fisher scored 16 points for Anna (5-12), which plays at Aubrey in District 9-4A play on Saturday.

Bells 89, Community 45

In Nevada, Gabby Smith scored 22 points as Bells defeated Community in non-district action.

Bailee Dorris added 16 points, Cheznie Hale chipped in 15 points, Hannah Bondarenko totaled 11 points and Mia Moore finished with nine points for Bells (9-6), which returns to District 11-3A play on Tuesday when it hosts Whitewright.

Muenster 54, Gunter 42

In Muenster, Gunter lost in non-district action against the undefeated Lady Hornets.

Gunter (12-5) returns to District 11-3A action when it hosts Howe on Tuesday night.

Muenster (16-0) jumps back into District 13-2A play at Alvord on Tuesday.

Boys

District 11-3A

Whitewright 57, Leonard 41

In Leonard, Aaron Pitt scored 15 points as Whitewright beat Leonard in a district make-up contest.

Xavier Cox-Dunlap and Kayden Carraway each finished with 11 points and Caleb Kennemur added 10 points for Whitewright (8-4, 1-1), which hosts Texoma Christian in a non-district game on Thursday.

Leonard (2-7, 0-2) plays at Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Non-district

Gainesville 58, Tioga 35

In Gainesville, Evan Mayes scored 10 points during Tioga’s non-district loss against Gainesville.

Devon English and Tristan Vaughn added nine points for Tioga (6-8), which plays at Saint Jo on Thursday afternoon.

Paul Lawson scored 18 points for Gainesville (5-7).

Callisburg 61, Bells 42

In Bells, the Panthers suffered their first loss of the season after a non-district match-up against Callisburg.

Bells (9-1) returns to District 11-3A action when it hosts Whitewright on Tuesday night.

Lane Condiff scored 39 points for Callisburg (14-0), which hosts S&S in District 10-3A play on Friday.