Girls Basketball Roundup — Sherman edges Lovejoy for overtime victory

LUCAS — Destiny Briscoe hit a three-pointer with less than 30 seconds left to force overtime and Sherman came away with a 49-48 victory against Lovejoy in District 10-5A action.

Briscoe finished with 25 points while Ally Baker added 11 points and Abby Khader and Jastic Eleby totaled five points apiece for Sherman (4-5, 2-2), which has won consecutive district games for the first time since 2014.

The Lady Bearcats travel to The Colony on Saturday.

Lovejoy (0-10, 0-4) hosts district co-leader McKinney North on Friday.

McKinney North 68, Denison 33

In McKinney, Jade Fry scored 22 points during Denison’s loss to McKinney North in 10-5A action.

Faith Shaw and Latiria Hill added four points for the Lady Yellow Jackets (3-11, 0-4), who host Prosper Rock Hill on Saturday.

Amaria Fields scored 27 points for McKinney North (11-3, 4-0), which is tied with Wylie East in first place.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 57, Anna 37

In Anna, Kelsie Adams scored 18 points as Van Alstyne defeated Anna in district action.

Lanie Thorpe added 11 points and Kaelynn Miller chipped in eight points for Van Alstyne (9-4, 3-1), which hosts Melissa on Friday afternoon.

Qua Fisher scored 14 points to lead Anna (5-11, 1-4).

District 10-3A

S&S 64, Boyd 35

In Sadler, Brenna Howard scored 13 points as S&S defeated Boyd in a district makeup contest.

Allie Hickman and Cate Sloan each added 12 points and Katelynn Swindall chipped in seven points for S&S (5-10, 1-2), which will face Pilot Point on Thursday afternoon in another 10-3A makeup game.

Boyd (2-6, 0-3) plays at Pilot Point on Saturday.

Whitesboro 41, Valley View 40

In Valley View, Allison Muntz and Libby Langford each scored 12 points as district co-leader Whitesboro slipped by Valley View.

Olivia Hildebrand added eight points and Aniyah Shaw chipped in five points for Whitesboro (8-6, 5-0), which has won seven straight games.

The Lady Bearcats play at Boyd on Tuesday night.

Jade Studamire scored 19 points for Valley View (2-5, 1-3).

Non-district

Bells 82, Paris Chisum 41

In Paris, Cheznie Hale had 28 of her 43 points in the first half of Bells’ non-district victory against Paris Chisum.

Gabby Smith finished with 24 points and Hannah Bondarenko added five points for Bells (8-6), which plays at Community on Wednesday.

Dodd City 52, Gunter 47

In Gunter, Alyssa Tarpley scored 18 points during the Lady Tigers’ non-district loss against Dodd City.

Sarah Putnicki added 12 points, Lindsay Esnard chipped in seven points and Rhyan Pogue totaled six points for Gunter (12-4), which hosts Muenster on Wednesday.

Rion Baccus scored 22 points and Dani Baccus added 15 points for Dodd City (11-0).