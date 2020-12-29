Boys Basketball Roundup — Bearcats fall in district play; S&S, Tioga win

Herald Democrat

LUCAS — Kasai Burton scored 11 points during Sherman’s 71-46 loss against Lovejoy in District 10-5A action.

Jalarien Wilson added 10 points, Braiden Speed chipped in seven points and Elijah Chapman totaled six points for Sherman (7-6, 1-1), which plays at The Colony on Saturday.

Mitchell Weaver scored 31 points to lead Lovejoy (8-2, 1-0).

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 64, Anna 51

In Van Alstyne, Carson Brown scored 22 points as the Panthers defeated Anna in a battle of district unbeatens.

J.J Boling added 16 points, Nathan Henley chipped in 15 points and Blake Skipworth totaled six points for Van Alstyne (7-7, 2-0), which plays at Melissa on Friday afternoon.

The Panthers and Celina are the only two undefeated teams left in the district standings.

Kamden Spence had nine points while Zachareus Gentry and Mason Cotton scored eight points apiece for Anna (10-4, 2-1).

District 13-2A

Tioga 49, Alvord 35

In Alvord, Evan Mayes scored 21 points as Tioga defeated Alvord in a district makeup game.

Devon English added 12 points and Elijah Deleon chipped in nine points for Tioga (6-7, 2-0), which plays at Gainesville on Wednesday.

Hunter Richey scored 13 points to lead Alvord (5-4, 1-1).

Non-district

S&S 56, Era 38

In Sadler, Jake Reynolds had 20 points, seven rebounds and five steals as S&S defeated Era in non-district action.

Brett Steward added 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals, Kevin Sanchez chipped in six points and Chase Sloan grabbed 12 rebounds for S&S (2-8), which returns to District 10-3A action at Callisburg on Friday afternoon.

Callisburg 63, Gunter 42

In Callisburg, Kenny Burkholder had 15 points, three rebounds and three steals during Gunter’s non-district loss against Callisburg.

Cade Dodson added eight points and Brady Harris grabbed eight rebounds for Gunter (2-12), which plays at Bonham on Saturday in an 11-3A makeup game.

Lane Condiff scored 31 points for Callisburg (13-0).

Bells 56, North Lamar 45

In Paris, the Bells Panthers remained undefeated with a non-district victory against North Lamar.

Bells (9-0) will host Callisburg on Wednesday in a battle of teams with a combined 22-0 mark to open the season.

Howe 40, Celeste 36

In Howe, the Bulldogs came away with a non-district victory against Celeste.

Howe (2-3) will host Bonham for a District 11-3A makeup game on Monday.

Dodd City 49, Collinsville 45

In Dodd City, Collinsville suffered a non-district loss against the Hornets.

The Pirates have a district make-up game against Lindsay on Thursday.