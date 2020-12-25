Denison junior running back Price narrows list to eight

There are several high-profile programs on the list of schools that Denison junior running back Jadarian Price announced in his top eight as he takes another step towards choosing a place to play in college.

Price released a list that included Big 12 teams Texas, Oklahoma State, Baylor and TCU as well as College Football Playoff qualifier Ohio State to go with USC, Stanford and Minnesota.

He had 1,145 yards and 19 touchdowns on 174 carries this past year as Denison went 7-4 and made the playoffs for the first time in three years. Price enters his fourth year as a starter fourth on the school’s all-time rushing list at 3,297 yards on 525 carries and tied for seventh in rushing touchdowns at 36.

He is ranked as the 210th player, the sixth-best all-purpose back in the country and the 30th-best player in Texas for the Class of 2022 by Rivals.