2020 Volleyball All-District Teams

Herald Democrat

Here are the all-district volleyball teams for the 2020 season:

District 10-5A

LUCAS – The all-district 10-5A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Co-Most Valuable Players – Cecily Bramschreiber, Sr., Lovejoy; Averi Carlson, Jr., Lovejoy.

Offensive Most Valuable Player – Nylah Encalade, Sr., McKinney North.

Defensive Most Valuable Player – Callie Kemohah, Sr., Lovejoy.

Co-Blockers of the Year – Akasha Davis, Sr., Wylie East; Brianna Barch, Sr., Princeton.

Setter of the Year – Lily Nicholson, McKinney North, Soph.

Newcomer of the Year – Sophia Smith, Soph., The Colony.

Coach of the Year – Ryan Mitchell, Lovejoy.

First Team

Samantha Graham, Jr., Sherman; Kenzie Clark, Jr., Denison; Lexie Collins, Sr., Lovejoy ; Ellie Jonke, Sr., Lovejoy; Grace McLaughlin, Sr., Lovejoy; Hallie Collett, Sr., McKinney North; Sydney Huck, Jr., McKinney North; Tinley Merder, Soph., McKinney North; Montana Crumbaugh, Sr., Prosper Rock Hill; Taylor Bass, Sr., Prosper Rock Hill; Miranda Howard, Jr., Wylie East; Kelsey Mullin, Sr., Wylie East; Julie Milligan, Sr., Princeton; Kacie Rangel, Soph., The Colony.

Second Team

Ryan Dobbs, Sr., Sherman; Nikki Jackman, Jr., Sherman; Cheyenne Grant, Sr., Denison; Jaidyn Schutes, Jr., Denison; Rosemary Archer, Jr., Lovejoy; Kylee Fitzsimmons, Sr., Lovejoy; Arri Fields, Jr., McKinney North; Natalie Hughes, Soph., McKinney North; Alexa Breslin, Jr., Prosper Rock Hill; Jenna Curran, Sr., Prosper Rock Hill; Nyle Mathis, Jr., Wylie East; Emily Smyder, Sr., Wylie East; Gracee Nocktonick, Sr., Princeton; Kami Malouf, Sr., Princeton; Natalie Hawkins, Jr., The Colony; Lily Quinones, Jr., The Colony.

Honorable Mention

Sherman – Jenica Fielder, Sr.; J’Brya Forman, Sr.; Emma Jones, Sr.; Kate Foley, Fr.

Denison – Chloe Deweber, Jr.; Akadia Pace, Soph.; Katherine Hodge, Sr.

Academic All-District

Sherman – Ryan Dobbs, Sr.; Kate Foley, Fr.; Samantha Graham, Jr.; Nikki Jackman, Jr.; Kaiden Mullinix, Fr.; Marissa Wells, Fr.; Ivette Sosa, Jr.; Jenica Fielder, Sr.

Denison – Kenzie Clark, Jr.; Sophia Huffman, Jr.; Katherine Hodge, Sr.; Cheyenne Grant, Sr.

District 9-4A

CELINA – The all-district 9-4A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Megan Hodges, Jr., Celina.

Hitter of the Year – Sydney Garrison, Soph., Aubrey

Blocker of the Year – Abbey Maldanado, Sr., Melissa

Libero of the Year – Sage Murray, Sr., Celina

Setter of the Year – Gracie Bell, Jr., Aubrey

Server of the Year – Ashlyn Quillan, Sr., Van Alstyne

Newcomer of the Year – Janelle De La Cruz, Sr., Melissa

Coach/Staff of the Year – Celina.

First Team

Valerie Young, Van Alstyne; Janessa Crawford, Van Alstyne; JaQualah Fisher, Anna; Katie Schmitz, Aubrey; Makayla Johnson, Aubrey; Lexi Manning Celina; Lily Neidhart, Celina; Aaliyah Henry, Gainesville; Chelsea George, Melissa; Saniah Anthony, Melissa; Lindzi Thomas, Sanger.

Second Team

Samantha Moore, Van Alstyne; Sydney Sullivan, Van Alstyne; Gracie Goade, Anna; Lexie Temple, Aubrey; Summer Ramsey, Aubrey; Ryan McCoy, Celina; Morgan Kelley, Celina; Yesmine Peralta, Gainesville; Alexis McCombs, Melissa; Paityn Garlington, Melissa; Carly Schmucker, Sanger.

Honorable Mention

Van Alstyne – Abby Lange, Kylie Allen.

Anna – Jazmine Moreno, Kodie McDowell.

Aubrey – Allie Sanders, Jenna Smith, Abigail Robinson.

Celina – Marissa Cortez, Kinsey Murray, Abby McCoy, Madison Kelley, Payton Grubbs.

Gainesville – Natalie Gutierrez, Isabela Perez.

Sanger – Avery Donaldson, Omolara Ogunwuyi.

Melissa – Kenzie Segleski, Brooklee Waltrip, Mallorie Power, Olivia Withers, Faith Fortenberry, Tianna Shellie.

Academic All-District

Van Alstyne – McKena Jensen, Riley Ross, Jadyn Cranford, Hannah Hemphill, Janessa Crawford, Abby Lange, Jaidan Servati, Samantha Moore, Valerie Young, Sydney Sullivan, Ashlyn Quillan, Kylie Allen.

District 10-3A

BOYD – The all-district 10-3A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Co-Most Valuable Players – Riley Braziel, Jr., Boyd; Averee Tipton, Sr., Ponder.

Offensive Player of the Year – Harper Mulkey, Sr., Ponder.

Libero of the Year – Emily Scharlz, Sr., Boyd.

Co-Defensive Players of the Year – Araceli Carrillo, Sr., Paradise; Shelby Malone, Sr., Pilot Point.

Setter of the Year – Naida Uribe, Sr., Boyd.

Middle Blocker of the Year – Emma Sledge, Sr., Callisburg.

Co-Newcomers of the Year – Sawyer Mulkey, Fr., Ponder; Marybeth Cook, Fr., Paradise

Coaching Staff of the Year – Boyd.

First Team

Rylee Spencer, Sr., Boyd; Cordie Ford, Sr., Ponder; Alyssa David, Jr., Pilot Point; Abby Pollard, Soph., Callisburg; Sasha Barletta, Sr., Callisburg; Alexis Henderson, Sr., Paradise; Kaydence Ooten, Jr., Paradise.

Second Team

Libby Langford, Jr., Whitesboro; Paige Turner, Soph., S&S; Kylie Hayes, Jr., Boyd; Gracie Perryman, Sr., Ponder; Maiah Morris, Sr., Pilot Point; Ashtyn Huddleston, Jr., Callisburg; Jade Studamire, Sr., Valley View.

Honorable Mention

S&S – Marlee Howard, Brenna Howard

Whitesboro – Chesney Wolf, Aubri Falco, Elly Harper

Boyd – Tristen Brieden, Autumn Hays, Laci Ellis.

Callisburg – Libby Wells.

Paradise – Caitlyn Dooley.

Pilot Point – Anna Hadowski, Rendy Garrett, Paige Cox

Valley View – Graci Buckley, Dailee Elvington, Nicole Rivas

Academic All District

Whitesboro – Aubri Falco, Chesney Wolf, Karley Wolf, Olivia Scoggins, Jenna King, Abby Robinson, Madison Cole, Libby Langford.

S&S – Brenna Howard, Marlee Howard, Kai Swindall, Harlee Wooten, Paige Turner, Ashlynn Fowler, Dara Muller, Baylee Hix, Piper Dickeson.

District 11-3A

GUNTER – The all-district 11-3A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Jacee Childers, Sr., Gunter.

Setter of the Year – Hadley Williams, Sr., Pottsboro.

Co-Hitters of the Year – Rayanna Mauldin, Soph., Gunter; Allison Kirkpatrick, Soph., Bonham.

Blocker of the Year – Hanna Rubis, Soph., Gunter.

Defensive Player of the Year – Nyah Ingram, Sr., Gunter.

Newcomer of the Year – Christina Dauster, Soph., Blue Ridge.

Server of the Year – Chyrsi Hemby, Sr., Bonham.

Coach of the Year – Katelyn Gill, Gunter

First Team

Gabby Smith, Sr., Bells; Jaiden Tocquigny, Sr., Bells; Hannah Fellinger, Sr., Pottsboro; Taylor Hayes, Jr., Pottsboro; Hannah Dwyer, Sr., Howe; Shae Pruiett, Jr., Gunter; Bethany Gilbreath, Sr., Gunter; Katy Long, Soph., Whitewright; Breauna Killgo, Soph., Bonham; Brianna Rodriguez, Soph., Bonham; Kylie Mathers, Jr., Blue Ridge; Dakota Deckard, Sr., Blue Ridge.

Second Team

Mia Moore, Sr., Bells; Cheznie Hale, Sr., Bells; Autumn Graley, Jr., Pottsboro; Ciara Redden, Soph., Pottsboro; Sierra Copeland, Sr., Howe; Miranda Putnicki, Soph., Gunter; Kinzee Hamilton, Sr., Gunter; Gracie Robinson, Sr., Whitewright; Annie Ukpe, Sr., Bonham; Addysan Early, Sr., Bonham; Taylor Langwell, Sr., Blue Ridge; Courtney Hopper, Sr., Blue Ridge.

Honorable Mention

Bells – Bailee Dorris, Fr.; Blair Baker, Soph.; Kayton Arnold, Sr.

Howe – Gracie Lankford, Sr.; Holly Cavender, Sr.

Gunter – Briley Singleton, Soph.; Lakin Satre, Sr.; Audrey Curtis, Jr.

Whitewright – Callie McGee, Sr.; Kayanna Cox, Fr.; Ashton Long, Soph.

Bonham – Paizley Vaught, Jr.; Jordan Fite, Sr.

Blue Ridge – Amanda Apley, Sr.; Kailea Jenkins, Jr.; Avery Kramer, Soph.

Leonard – Abby Cavender, Soph.; Reagan Whitehouse, Jr.; Madison Vaughn, Sr.

Academic All-District

Bells – Cheznie Hale, Sr.; Kayton Arnold, Sr.; Jaiden Tocquigny, Sr.; Alexis Tanguma, Sr.; Gabby Smith, Sr.; Maegan Hewitt, Sr.; Mia Moore, Sr.; Carson Gafford, Sr.; Emma Downing, Jr.; Blair Baker, Soph.; Bailee Dorris, Fr.

Pottsboro – Ava Sims, Fr.; Aly Malone Soph.; Brayli Simpson, Soph.; Maddie Skipworth, Soph.; SG Lipscomb, Soph.; Ciara Redden, Soph.; Jordan Hampton, Soph.; Autumn Graley, Jr.; Kayci Schiltz, Jr.; Taylor Hayes, Jr.; Hannah Fellinger, Sr.; Hadley Williams, Sr.; Emma Powlison, Soph.

Whitewright – Emily Barnhurst, Sr.; Callie McGee, Sr.; Gracie Robinson, Sr.; Maria Card, Sr.; Katy Long, Soph.; Ashton Long, Soph.

Howe – Hannah Dwyer, Sr.; Teagan Stubblefield, Soph.; Holly Cavender, Sr.; Gracie Lankford, Sr.; Grace Brennan, Sr.; Korie Bouse, Soph.; Talia Bjorn, Soph.; Sierra Copeland, Sr.; Jayda Ray, Sr.; Alexandra Blount, Sr.; Alexia Womack, Sr.

District 16-2A

TOM BEAN – The all-district 16-2A volleyball team, as selected by the district coaches.

Most Valuable Player – Raylynn Adams, Soph., Tom Bean.

Offensive Player of the Year – Taylor Sheppard, Sr., Collinsville.

Defensive Player of the Year – Chloe Farrer, Sr., Tom Bean.

Setter of the Year – Bekah Wineberg, Sr., Tioga.

Libero of the Year – Morgan Stroud, Sr., Tom Bean.

Newcomer of the Year – Madison Parker, Fr., Tioga.

Coach of the Year – Dene Adams, Tom Bean.

First Team

Kinsey Evans, Sr., Tioga; Journie Hilliard, Sr., Dodd City; Gracie Holden, Sr., Trenton; Katie Johnson, Soph., Collinsville; Katy Jordan, Soph., Tioga; Kaitlyn Lind, Sr., Tom Bean; Kyndle Selman, Jr., Tom Bean; Ava Steele, Soph., Wolfe City.

Second Team

Madison Ashton, Jr., Collinsville; Dani Baccus, Sr., Dodd City; Haidyn Bryson, Fr., Collinsville; Tori Dotson, Jr., Dodd City; Haylie Dungan, Sr., Tioga; Abbi Keeton, Fr., Sam Rayburn; Maddison Lavoie, Sr., Trenton; Laramie Worley, Soph., Tom Bean.

Honorable Mention

Tom Bean – Emma Lowing, Jr.; Delaney Hemming, Soph.

Collinsville – Makayla McDonnell, Sr.; Addisyn McDonnell, Fr.; Abby Martin, Soph.

Savoy – Braeleigh Isom, Jr.; Aly Bogard, Fr.

Trenton – Mariana Caro, Soph.; Viviana Murphy, Jr.; Misty Spindle, Jr.

Sam Rayburn – Addy Nichols, Jr.

Dodd City – Kylee Graves, Jr.; Rion Baccus, Soph.

Wolfe City – Marissa Sheets, Sr.; Laney Turner, Sr.; Cassidy Walters, Soph.

Academic All-District

Collinsville – Bella Hall, Madison Ashton, Makayla McDonnell, Jessica McAdams, Haidyn Bryson, Addisyn McDonnell, Katie Johnson, Rosie Cordero, Devyn Elvington, Taylor Sheppard, Abby Martin.

Tioga – Annie Tredway, Kinsey Evans, Katy Jordan, Haylie Dungan, Madison Parker, Kelsee Vandagriff, Lizzie Esparza, Bekah Wineberg, Taylor Roberts.

Tom Bean – Morgan Stroud, Raylynn Adams, Jessie Ball, Laramie Worley, Chloe Farrer, Delaney Hemming, Kyndle Selman, Kaitlyn Lind, Hannah Kelly, Lexi Shields, Emma Lowing, Beterin Corrales, Madison Capps.