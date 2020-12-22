Girls Basketball Roundup — Gunter alone in first in District 11-3A

Herald Democrat

POTTSBORO — The Gunter Lady Tigers came away with a 38-36 victory over Pottsboro in a battle of District 11-3A undefeateds which gave them sole possession of first place.

Gunter (12-3, 4-0) will host Dodd City in non-district action on Monday and then host Ponder in non-district play on Tuesday.

Pottsboro (11-2) is a half-game behind Bells and tied with Whitewright in the standings. The Lady Cardinals host Tom Bean in non-district play on Monday before hosting Leonard for a district make-up game on Tuesday.

Bells 78, Leonard 39

In Leonard, Cheznie Hale scored 29 points as Bells defeated Leonard in 11-3A action.

Gabby Smith added 20 points, Bailee Dorris chipped in 13 points, Hannah Bondarenko totaled nine points and Jaiden Tocquigny grabbed 12 rebounds for Bells (7-6, 3-1), which hosts Ector in non-district action on Tuesday.

Brooke Perry had nine points and Alexa Rhone added eight points for Leonard (7-3, 1-1), which will play at Pottsboro on Tuesday in a district make-up contest.

Whitewright 63, Blue Ridge 31

In Whitewright, Callie McGee scored 15 points as Whitewright defeated Blue Ridge in 11-3A action.

Kayanna Cox added 12 points, Ashton Long and Katy Long each had nine points and Emily Barnhurst and Gracie Robinson finished with seven points apiece for Whitewright (10-1, 2-1), which plays at Wolfe City in non-district action on Tuesday.

Blue Ridge (7-7, 1-3) hosts Wolfe City for a non-district contest on Wednesday.

Howe 39, Bonham 33

In Howe, Trinity Williams had 15 points, seven blocks and five rebounds as Howe defeated Bonham in 11-3A action.

Kendall Griffin added 10 points, Teagan Stubblefield grabbed 11 rebounds and Katie Grogan chipped in four points, three rebounds and a pair of assists for Howe (3-5, 1-3), which is off until playing at Gunter on January 5.

The Lady Bulldogs outscored the Lady Warriors 10-1 in the fourth quarter to get the win.

Bonham dropped to 0-4 in district play.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 43, Aubrey 42

In Van Alstyne, Lanie Thorpe scored 13 points as the Lady Panthers edged Aubrey in district action.

Kelsie Adams added 11 points and Bailey Henderson chipped in 10 points for Van Alstyne, which is now tied with Aubrey (5-5, 3-1) and Celina in the loss column for second place.

The Lady Panthers will travel to Anna on Tuesday.