Boys Basketball Roundup — VA starts 9-4A play with OT win

Herald Democrat

AUBREY — J.J. Boling hit five three-pointers and finished with 22 points as Van Alstyne opened District 9-4A play with a 69-60 victory in overtime against Aubrey.

Carson Brown scored 13 points, Tom Fowler added 11 points, Nathan Henley chipped in eight points and Blake Skipworth totaled seven points for Van Alstyne (6-7, 1-0), which hosts Anna at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Zac Hamilton scored 24 points to lead Aubrey (6-5, 1-1).

District 11-3A

Bells 59, Leonard 41

In Leonard, Tanner Carter scored 17 points as Bells defeated Leonard in district action.

Blake Rolen added 11 points and Keaton High chipped in 10 points for Bells (8-0, 2-0), which hosts Ector for a non-district match-up on Tuesday.

Leonard (2-6, 0-1) plays at Farmersville in a non-district contest on Tuesday.