Basketball Roundup — Whitesboro, Texoma Christian earn sweeps

Herald Democrat

WHITESBORO — Allison Muntz scored nine of her 11 points in the second half as the Whitesboro Lady Bearcats earned their sixth straight victory with a 46-30 win over Paradise in a battle of District 10-3A unbeatens.

Olivia Hildebrand added 10 points, Jessica Hamon added eight points and Libby Langford had five points for Whitesboro (7-6, 4-0), which plays at Sam Rayburn in non-district action on Tuesday.

Paradise (5-6, 2-1) plays at Valley View in 10-3A action on Monday.

District 13-2A

Lindsay 63, Collinsville 44

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates suffered a district loss against Lindsay.

Collinsville (6-8, 1-3) will host Callisburg in a non-district contest on Monday.

Lindsay (3-5, 1-2) will play at Windthorst in non-district action on Monday.

Non-district

Texoma Christian 42, Denton Calvary 35, OT

In Sherman, T’a nne Boyd scored 20 points as Texoma Christian outlasted Denton Calvary in overtime for a non-district victory at TCS.

McKenzie Poe added eight points and Shelbi Hayes chipped in five points for Texoma Christian (5-1), which is off until playing at Grayson Christian on January 5.

Boys

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 61, Paradise 49

In Whitesboro, Mac Harper had 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks as the Bearcats beat Paradise in district play.

Torran Naglestad scored 13 points, Jackson Kupper chipped in 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks, Jake Hermes added nine points and Major Ledbetter totaled eight points, five rebounds and five steals for Whitesboro (5-7, 1-1), which plays at Valley View in 10-3A action on Tuesday night.

Paradise (3-9, 0-1) hosts at Valley View in 10-3A play on Monday afternoon.

Pilot Point 66, S&S 53

In Sadler, the Rams suffered a district loss against Pilot Point.

S&S (1-8, 0-2) will host Era in non-district action on Monday.

Pilot Point (4-2, 2-0) will travel to Maypearl in non-district action on Tuesday.

Non-district

Texoma Christian 69, Denton Calvary 44

In Sherman, Kason Williams hit seven three-pointers and finished with 29 points as Texoma Christian defeated Denton Calvary in non-district action.

Thomas Barnett scored 22 points and Bryce Ryeczyk added 14 points for Texoma Christian (5-1), which plays at Whitewright on December 31.