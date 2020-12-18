Girls Basketball Roundup — Hale scores 40 points in Bells' victory

Herald Democrat

BELLS — Cheznie Hale had 40 points and six rebounds as Bells defeated Blue Ridge, 75-33, in District 11-3A action.

Kayton Arnold added 10 points and nine rebounds, Bailee Dorris and Gabby Smith each finished with eight points and Jaiden Tocquigny totaled six points and eight rebounds for Bells (6-6, 2-1).

Gunter 73, Bonham 32

In Bonham, Alyssa Tarpley scored 22 points as district co-leader Gunter defeated Bonham in 11-3A action.

Blakely Esnard added 21 points, Taylor Boddie chipped in 14 points and Sarah Putnicki totaled eight points for Gunter (11-3, 3-0), which plays at Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

Antoinette Ukpe scored 10 points to lead Bonham.

District 10-5A

McKinney North 64, Sherman 38

In Sherman, Abby Khader scored 11 points during Sherman’s district loss against McKinney North.

Jayla Jones and Andre’sha Luper each added seven points for Sherman (2-5, 0-2), which plays at rival Denison on Tuesday.

Princeton 51, Denison 28

In Princeton, Faith Shaw scored 11 points during Denison’s district loss against Princeton.

Jade Fry added eight points while Jada Mathews, Camryn Nixon and Latiria Hill all finished with three points for Denison (3-9, 0-2), which hosts rival Sherman on Tuesday.

District 10-3A

Whitesboro 34, Callisburg 16

In Callisburg, the Lady Bearcats remained undefeated in district play with a victory over Callisburg.

Whitesboro (6-6, 3-0), which has won five straight games, is scheduled to host Paradise in a battle of district undefeateds on Monday.

District 13-2A

Alvord 82, Collinsville 25

In Alvord, the Lady Pirates suffered a loss against district co-leader Alvord.

Collinsville (6-7, 1-2) will host Lindsay in district action on Monday.

District 14-2A

Tom Bean 72, Honey Grove 37

In Honey Grove, Emma Lowing scored 20 points as Tom Bean remained unbeaten in district play with a victory against Honey Grove.

Bri Yale added 13 points, Kaitlyn Lind chipped in 12 points, Megan Warren finished with 11 points and Taylor Brown totaled eight points for Tom Bean (11-3, 3-0), which has the district bye on Tuesday. The Lady Tomcats will play at Pottsboro on Dec. 28.

Makiyah Johnson scored 14 points to lead Honey Grove (2-6, 0-2).

Non-district

Texoma Christian 63, Grayson Christian 16

In Sherman, McKenzie Poe and Mackenzie Jaresh each scored 12 points as Texoma Christian defeated Grayson in non-district action.

Anzley Poe added 10 points, Audrey Hayes chipped in eight points and T’a nne Boyd and Shelbi Hayes each totaled six points for Texoma Christian (4-1), which hosts Denton Calvary on Monday.