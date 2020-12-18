Boys Basketball Roundup — Denison edges Gunter; Bells, Tioga win district openers

Herald Democrat

GUNTER — The Denison Yellow Jackets earned their first victory of the season by holding off Gunter, 67-65, in non-district action.

Denison (1-4) will start District 10-5A action on Tuesday when it hosts rival Sherman.

Kenny Burkholder scored 28 points and Cade Dodson added 12 points for Gunter (2-10), which will open District 11-3A action at Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Callisburg 60, Whitesboro 51

In Callisburg, Jackson Kupper had 19 points and five rebounds during Whitesboro’s loss against Callisburg to open district play.

Torran Naglestad added 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals, Mac Harper chipped in six points and eight assists, Jake Hermes totaled six points and seven rebounds and Major Ledbetter finished with six points, six steals and four rebounds for Whitesboro (3-7, 0-1), which hosts Paradise on Monday.

Callisburg (11-0, 1-0) plays at Ponder on Monday.

District 11-3A

Bells 43, Blue Ridge 33

In Bells, Tanner Carter scored 22 points as the Panthers opened district play with a victory against Blue Ridge.

Bells (7-0, 1-0) is scheduled to play at Leonard on Tuesday.

District 13-2A

Tioga 56, Chico 39

In Tioga, Devon English scored 22 points as the Bulldogs opened district action with a victory over Chico.

Logan Westbrook added 14 points, Lucas Vaughn added nine points and

Rylan Newman chipped in seven points for Tioga (5-7, 1-0), which hosts Alvord on Tuesday.

Non-district

Texoma Christian 65, Grayson Christian 20

In Sherman Kason Williams hit six three-pointers and finished with 22 points as Texoma Christian defeated Grayson Christian in non-district action.

Thomas Barnett added 21 points while Bryce Ryeczyk and Landon Keizer each totaled seven points for Texoma Christian (4-1), which hosts Denton Calvary on Monday.