Pottsboro's Barr signs with Oklahoma State

POTTSBORO — Silas Barr has been performing under the bright lights for the Cardinals the past three seasons. Now the Pottsboro lineman will look to continue that success in the Big 12 spotlight.

Barr signed his letter of intent to play football for Oklahoma State, choosing the Cowboys after receiving offers from North Texas, Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico, Southern Miss and UNLV.

"I took a visit when Oklahoma State played TCU last season. It felt like home," Barr said. "I knew that it was the perfect fit for me."

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound two-way standout was initially committed to North Texas, picking the Mean Green in July, but after a junior year that saw him help Pottsboro to a state runner-up finish, he began really catching the eye of the Power 5 school and switched his pledge to Oklahoma State in early October.

Barr will be enrolling early when classes start on January 15.

"I made that decision during the summer and I didn't take it lightly," said Barr, who has also competed in basketball and track and field for the Cardinals. "I think it will be the best thing for me personally and to become a better player."

He was recruited by the Cowboys as an offensive lineman. 247 sports lists Barr as a three-star prospect who is the 115th strongside defensive end in the country and the 292nd ranked player in Texas for the Class of 2021.

"To be completely honest, I didn't get a single defensive offer," Barr said. "I see myself going farther with o-line. I like both equally — they both have pros and cons — but I want to play at the highest level I can no matter what position I play."

This past season, Barr was back to starting both ways and the Cardinals went 9-3, tying for the District 5-3A (I) championship with Mineola, and made the second round of the playoffs before losing to Malakoff.

He was the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year in 5-3A (I) and on defense had 46 tackles, three for a loss, with a sack and a fumble recovery in the nine games Pottsboro played on the field.

During his junior season where he spent his time mainly on defense while he was dealing with a shoulder injury, Barr was third-team all-state by the Texas Sports Writers Association and honorable mention all-state by the Associated Press and the District 5-3A (I) Defensive Lineman of the Year after helping Pottsboro to the best season in school history — a 15-1 record and the Class 3A Division I state runner-up after losing to defending champion Grandview, 42-35, in the title game.

He had 106 tackles (54 solos), nine tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and notched two safeties.

"That was really fun of course," he said. "A fairy-tale season which came out of nowhere after we had back-to-back 6-5 seasons."

As a sophomore, Barr totaled 31 tackles.

He comes from an athletic family — his dad Jack played football at A&M-Commerce and his mom Jackie ran track for the school while his older brother Kai is a redshirt freshman basketball player at the Colorado School of Mines.

Oklahoma State finished the regular season 7-3 overall and 6-3 in Big 12 action to place third in the conference standings. The Cowboys are the first team ranked outside the Associated Press Top 25 and are waiting to find out their bowl destination this weekend.

The program has won at least seven games every year since 2005, including consecutive 10-win seasons from 2015-17.

Barr is one of two incoming freshman linemen along with one from junior college. He said they view him as a tackle but liked the versatility he could provide at any spot.

"I would make the assumption I will be redshirted. I think it could be good for my career for down the road," Barr said. "I'll do whatever they need for me to be the best player I can."