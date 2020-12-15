SUBSCRIBE NOW
Week 16 Texoma High School Football Player of the Week

Herald Democrat
Osbourn

Asa Osbourn, Sr., RB, Denison

Osbourn finished his career with one of his best games during the Yellow Jackets' 32-25 loss against North Forney in a Class 5A Division II Region II bi-district matchup. He ran 23 times for 181 yards and a pair of touchdowns to surpass 1,000 yards for the second straight season and move past 3,000 rushing yards in his career combined with his time at Tom Bean.

Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S

Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville

Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne

Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright

Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison

Week 6 — Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro

Week 7 — Bo Baker, Jr., RB, Bells

Week 8 — Bryce Clark, Sr., QB, Tom Bean

Week 9 — Benji Omayebu, Sr., ATH, Sherman

Week 10 — Jake Reynolds, Sr., QB, S&S

Week 11 — Mac Harper, Soph., QB, Whitesboro

Week 12 — Titus Lyons, Sr., WR, Pottsboro

Week 13 — Hudson Graham, Jr., QB, Gunter

Week 14 — Ethan Sloan, Soph., RB, Gunter

Week 15 — Tate Bethel, Sr., QB, Sherman