Week 16 Texoma High School Football Player of the Week
Asa Osbourn, Sr., RB, Denison
Osbourn finished his career with one of his best games during the Yellow Jackets' 32-25 loss against North Forney in a Class 5A Division II Region II bi-district matchup. He ran 23 times for 181 yards and a pair of touchdowns to surpass 1,000 yards for the second straight season and move past 3,000 rushing yards in his career combined with his time at Tom Bean.
Week 1 — Colby McSpedden, Sr., RB, S&S
Week 2 — Luis Hernandez, Sr., QB, Collinsville
Week 3 — Gavin Montgomery, Jr., QB, Van Alstyne
Week 4 — Kayden Carraway, Jr., QB, Whitewright
Week 5 — Jakalen Fields, Jr., DE, Denison
Week 6 — Braden Plyler, Sr., QB, Pottsboro
Week 7 — Bo Baker, Jr., RB, Bells
Week 8 — Bryce Clark, Sr., QB, Tom Bean
Week 9 — Benji Omayebu, Sr., ATH, Sherman
Week 10 — Jake Reynolds, Sr., QB, S&S
Week 11 — Mac Harper, Soph., QB, Whitesboro
Week 12 — Titus Lyons, Sr., WR, Pottsboro
Week 13 — Hudson Graham, Jr., QB, Gunter
Week 14 — Ethan Sloan, Soph., RB, Gunter
Week 15 — Tate Bethel, Sr., QB, Sherman