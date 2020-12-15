Texoma volleyball players earn academic all-state accolades

Herald Democrat

Three Texoma volleyball teams had players earn academic all-state honors for the 2020 season from the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Denison had three players selected. Cheyenne Grant was on the second team while Katherine Hodge and Breanna Branch were honorable mention.

Whitesboro had four players chosen. Chesney Wolf was on the first team while Elly Harper, BreAnn Beste and Aubri Falco were honorable mention.

Gunter’s Jacee Childers was on the first team.